Cathedral Green Wave football hosts their first game of season after three straight road games

NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave football team hosts their first home game of the 2020 season after playing on the road in three straight games.

The Green Wave hosts the Glenbrook School Apaches in Friday’s game. Friday’s game is also senior night for the Green Wave, as eight seniors will be honored at 6:30 p.m. before the game.

“We are so happy to finally play at home this season,” said Chuck Darbonne, Cathedral head coach. “The players know we will have senior night on Friday. It is a special group of seniors and they were in eighth grade when I began coaching at Cathedral. The seniors have love and respect for their teammates and that is something that you cannot teach.”

Cathedral (3-0) comes into Friday’s game after a 51-7 victory over Hillcrest Christian School last Friday. Two Green Wave players to watch for against Glenbrook are Kaden Batieste and Jake Hairston.

Batieste led the Green Wave with 48 yards rushing on three carries and a 34-yard rushing touchdown. He also had a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown.

“It was cool leading the team in rushing,” Batieste said. “I have been trying to get faster over the summer. I have worked on making better cuts during practices this week.”

While Batieste dominated the running game on offense, Hairston led Cathedral’s defense with three tackles and two fumble recoveries. Bryson Moore also had three tackles and two forced fumbles in last Friday’s game.

Hairston said this is his first year playing linebacker for Cathedral.

“It was pretty cool to lead the team in defense,” Hairston said. “I saw the ball well and I wanted to get it.”

Hairston said he has focused on watching the running back move and predicting what he would do during practices in preparation for Glenbrook.

Glenbrook School

The Apaches (2-1) come into Friday’s game after a 40-7 lost to St. Joseph. Glenbrook was on a two-game winning streak before last Friday’s game.

Two Apaches’ players to watch in the game are Maddox Mandino and Jackson Powell. Mandino returned two punts for touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Hillcrest Christian School in the first game of the season. Powell, DJ Carter and Jonathan Parkerson each ran for a touchdown against Hillcrest. Powell also scored on a passing touchdown.

Darbonne said the Green Wave have concentrated on being aligned and knowing their assignments during practices this week.

“We need to make sure we are not out numbered on one side of the field over the other and that is the most important part,” Darbonne said. “Glenbrook is a very balanced team and they do a wide variety of schemes on offense, from play action passing to option plays. There are a lot of things we have to prepare for and we have to be very good defensively.”

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Cathedral High School.