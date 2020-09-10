June 1, 1949 – Sept. 8, 2020

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Charlean Tyler, 71, who died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Merit Health in Natchez, will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Rev Melvin White officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

She was born June 1, 1949 in Fayette, MS., the daughter of Richard and Gladys Moore Tyler.

She is preceded in death by her father, Richard Tyler and her son, Keith “Tim” Tyler.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Gladys Moore Tyler of Fayette, MS, three children Katrina (Sean) DeClouet of Jacksonville, FL, Kelvin (Marsha) Tyler of Lawrenceville, GA, Kasandra Knight (Patrick Armstead) of Natchez, MS; seven grandchildren Janell (Cris) Smith of Atlanta, GA, Lakeitha Felton of Fayette, MS, Juyla (Andy) Mateo of Jacksonville, FL, Sydney and Cortrey Tyler both of Lawrenceville, GA, Carl Knight, Jr. and Khyra Knight both of Natchez, MS; three great grandchildren; two sisters Delores Tyler of Lorain, OH and Linda Washington of Fayette, MS; two brothers Landra Washington, Sr. of Fayette, MS and Marvin Knight, Sr. of Jackson, MS.