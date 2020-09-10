expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2020

Community effort rescues Turning Angel

By Editorial Board

Published 7:43 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Turning Angel statue in the Natchez City Cemetery is back intact overlooking the graves of five young girls who perished in a 1908 drug company fire.

The owner of the drug company had the statue placed to honor their short lives and protect their graves. The statue stood guard over those graves for more than 100 years until June this year when a young man in a reckless act of vandalism climbed onto the statue’s pedestal and began rocking the statue until it fell over, breaking a wing.

No one is sure exactly why the suspect did what he did but witnesses said alcohol was involved.

Nonetheless, the city came to the rescue and donated more than $17,000 to have the statue repaired.

Natchez City Cemetery Board members chose the best company they believed suited for the job to do the repairs and it also just so happens that Oak and Laurel Cemetery Preservation, the company the board hired, also was the lowest bidder.

Emily Ford, of Oak and Laurel, and her assistant, Corey Douglas, completed the restoration work on the angel this week and the results are outstanding.

The Turning Angel is back on its pedestal and except for a fracture line along the back of the right wing, it as if nothing ever happened.

Other volunteers, including Dave Pace of Brookhaven Monument Company, his employees and volunteer Adolph Wagner of Church Hill placed the statue back on its pedestal a few weeks ago for no charge.

Great work by all, including cemetery board members, volunteers, Oak and Laurel, and most of all, the citizens who donated money to the cause. Enough money was raised to add security to the cemetery.

Thanks for the efforts and may the Turning Angel stand guard over the graves for many more years.

More News

Prep football round up: Wilkinson County Christian Academy stays undefeated

ACCS girls soccer keeps winning streak alive

Cathedral High School soccer falls to St. Aloysius

Cathedral High School football wins fourth game of the 2020 season

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Bike classic to pedal tourism dollars to area next weekend

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins

News

Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

News

Pets of The Week

News

Vidalia utility customers to get rebate checks

News

Natchez Adams schools have first-day hiccups for virtual learning

News

Balloon festival organizers plan to use bluff area for two balloon glows, tether rides, more

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

Adams County mask mandate extended through October

News

Turning Angel is back intact

News

The Dart: Nursing student loves to help others

News

City of Natchez distributes free masks to residents

News

On the Cutting Edge: New clinic offers latest in physical therapy

COVID-19

COVID cases rise in Saturday report

News

Majority of area students choose virtual learning

Jan Griffey

Saturdays are not same without football

News

Officials hope insurance switch saves $300,000 for city