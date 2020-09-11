Crime reports: Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Hashin Bostic, 27, 73 Pinemount Road, on charges of contempt of court/seven counts. Bond set at $3,275.

Trueshala Bostic, 24, 89 D Duck Pond Road, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $398.75.

Arrests — Wednesday

Shonkeith Hendricks, 50, 2927 Itasca Drive, on a charge of stalking. No bond set.

Denyla Williams, 18, 214, Old Roxie Road, on a charge of petit larceny. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Friday

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Inez Street.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare check on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious activity on Inez Street.

Suspicious activity on Itasca Drive.

Prowler on Dumas Drive.

Loud noise on Gayosa Drive.

Malicious mischief on Westwood Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Fraud on Commerce Street.

Juvenile problem on Nancy Court.

Dog problem on West Stiers Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Ram Circle.

Reckless driving on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Pecanway Drive.

Theft on Beverly Road.

Welfare check on Old Washington Road.

Welfare check on Fletcher Street.

Welfare check on Brightwood Road.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on South Bluebird Drive.

Suspicious activity on Linton Avenue.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on Watkins Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Lace S. Foster, 41, 8 Owl Lane, on a charge of contempt of drug court. No bond set.

Judy Wynette Knapp, 34, 135 B. Morgantown Road, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $11,000.

Reports — Friday

Loud noise at Lagrange.

Reports — Thursday

Threats on Steamplant Road.

Loose livestock on Broadmoore Drive.

Alarm on Crown Court.

Theft on Old U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Duckpond Road.

Civil matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Alarm on Old U.S. 84.

Trespassing on State Street.

Loose livestock on Ogden Road.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Civil matter on Robbins Lake Road.

Civil matter on Ruby Drive.

Disturbance on Red Loop Road.

Road hazard on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Loose livestock on Emerald Mound Road.

False alarm on Dunbarton Road.

Alarm on Pecan Drive.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Simple assault on Case Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Kenneth Chad Boone, 35, 3260 Old Harrisonburg Road, Jena, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Steven G. Winborne, 27, 167 Woodman Drive, Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,050.

Gabriel L. Hayles, 42, 122 Lynn Haven Drive, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,200.

Sorena Bryant, 19, 104 Elm St., on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond set at $550.

Lawahi Bryant, 19, 104 Elm St., on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond set at $550.

Tara Minor, 43, 504 N. Magnolia, sentenced to three days in jail for criminal mischief. Fined $100.

Arrests — Wednesday

Glen E. Atkins, 39, 203 Drumgoole St., Clayton, sentenced to jail until Sept. 23, 2020.

Joseph M. Wright, 36, 233 McCaleb Road, Winnsboro, on a warrant for another agency.

Chad Michael, 33, 1618 Camelia St., fined $640 for possession of marijuana.

Natasha D. Ferrell, 42, 106 Troy Lane, Waterproof, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $265 for no proof of insurance.

Whitney P. Turner, 26, 370 Highland Blvd., Natchez, 16 days credit for time served for resisting an officer and possession of marijuana.

Rodney C. Jones, 34, 16 Pinemount Road, Natchez, sentenced to 10 days in jail suspended upon payment of $500 for driving under suspension.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on Freeman Road.

Fighting on Logan Sewell Drive.

Speeding on Gillespie Street.

Shoplifting on Carter Street.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Loose horses on U.S. 84.

Medical call on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Country Club Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Traffic attachment on LA 65.

Accident on Carter Street.

Breaking and entering on Nelson Street.

Theft on Moose Lodge Road.

Drug law violation Lynn Haven Drive.

Welfare check on Doty Road.

Medical call on Levens Addition Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Michele R. Elliott, 26, 1250 Shamrock St. Trout, LA, on a charge of aggravated flight from an officer/three counts, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, cruelty to a juvenile/two counts and theft of goods. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.