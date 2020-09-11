expand
September 12, 2020

Geraldine Cecile Fleming Floyd

By Staff Reports

Published 7:03 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Dec. 20, 1925 – Sept. 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — Geraldine “Jerry” Cecile Fleming Floyd was born on December 20, 1925 to Lucille Fleming Fleming and Leonard Fleming, Sr. in New Orleans, LA and died peacefully at home surrounded by family in Natchez, MS on September 9, 2020 at the age of 94.

A loving wife and devoted mother of 10, she is survived by her children Percy Floyd of Holly Springs, NC; Mattie Murphy of Memphis, TN; Bobbie Jones (Herbert) of Upper Marlboro, MD; Beverly Floyd Rowell of Detroit, MI; Joyce Floyd of Ashburn, VA; Robert Floyd (Debbie) of Natchez, MS; Carolyn Floyd Patton of Atlanta, GA; Linda Floyd of Hood River, OR; Larry Floyd (Lavonne) of Tigard, Oregon; and Gaynell Floyd Drexler of Houston, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory 26 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Eugene Floyd, who died in 1990, and brothers Leonard Fleming, Jr., Eugene Fleming (Mary),  and Wilfred Fleming (Irma) and sister Dorothy F. Christopher (Harold), all of whom resided in Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by a beloved baby sister, Lucille F. Brown (Jacques) and sister-in-law Mary Fleming, also of Baton Rouge.

A devout Catholic, she was a lifelong member of the historic St. John the Baptist Mission Catholic Church in Cranfield, MS, where she grew up. She is a 1946 graduate of St. Francis School in Natchez and returned there to teach after completion of college studies at Jackson State.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Webb-Winfield Funeral Home, located at 7 St. Catherine Street Natchez, MS. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 16 Orange Avenue, Natchez, MS. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Natchez, MS. will be limited to immediate family. Services are entrusted to Webb-Winfield Funeral Home.

The family of Geraldine Floyd wishes to acknowledge every effort and gesture made to ease the burden of our heavy hearts. A bottomless thank you for your love, support and friendship during this difficult time. We love you!

In lieu of flowers and in honor of her memory and lasting legacy, contributions may be made to continue the historic preservation of her beloved church as follows: St. John the Baptist Cranfield Restoration Fund located at 16 Orange Avenue Natchez, MS 39120.

Due to COVID-19, a face mask and social distancing is required at all times.

