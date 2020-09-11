expand
September 12, 2020

Leo Cleveland Green

By Staff Reports

Published 6:53 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

Feb. 8, 1927 – Sept. 6, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside funeral services for Leo Cleveland “Cleve” Green, 93, of Vidalia, LA who passed away on September 6, 2020, in Natchez, MS will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery in Garden City, MS at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Joe Pickett officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home with viewing from 11:30 a.m. until service time.

Walk-through visitation services for Leo C. Green, will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Leo was born on February 8, 1927 in Franklin County, MS, Garner Green Sr. and Ida Norman Green.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, A.J. Green, L.T. Green Sr, Estella Morris, Rachel Wright, Glyde Green, Wilbert Green and Doretha Nunnery.
His life will be forever cherished and honored by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Susie Parker-Green of Vidalia, LA; one daughter, Brenda Chambers of Biloxi, MS; three sons, Tyrone Green of Rowllett, TX, Danny Green of Fayetteville, NC and Eric Green Sr. and wife Thailand Porter-Green of New Iberia, LA; two sisters, Martha Kaufman of Baton Rouge, LA and Francis Green McNeil of Gloster, MS; one brother, Garner Green Jr. and his wife Hattie Parker-Green of Columbus, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

