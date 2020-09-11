expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2020

Pauline Colley Ramsey

By Staff Reports

Published 7:01 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

July 27, 1918 – Sept 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Polly Ramsey, 102, passed away peacefully, in Alexandria LA. Polly was a remarkable southern belle, a graduate of Belhaven College, a sixth-grade teacher and a life-long Methodist. She was a wonderful Aunt and many called her Aunt Polly.

Many who met Polly were amazed at her resiliency having survived Hurricane Camille and Hurricane Katrina. The gulf coast storms helped her to find a new home in Natchez. She loved Natchez and her church family at Jefferson Street Methodist.

Many friends will cherish her memory. Polly had an interesting life, having traveled on “The Get To Know Mississippi Better Hospitality Train”, on three separate trips all over the United States in the 1940’s. Dennis Murphy, a Mississippi government official, was a personal friend of the Colley family of Moss Point.

Polly was an active member of several Methodist Churches. Dantzler Street in Moss Point, Main Street in Bay St. Louis, and Jefferson Street in Natchez. She spent most of her life on the Mississippi gulf coast.

She married a dentist, Dr. B.L. Ramsey of Bay St. Louis and has a daughter, Caffey Ramsey Sargent: a son-in-law, Harris; two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Lee Sargent all of Birmingham Michigan. Her nieces and nephews include James S. May, (Glenda) Colleen May, Walker May, Joshua May, Taylor Anne May, Stafford May, and Patricia and David Stout.

She is preceded in death by her husband, B.L. “Doc” Ramsey; her sisters, Nelle Colley May, and Marguerite Stout and her parents, Dr. James Franklin Colley and Ada Blanche Baker Colley.

Polly lived a long, full life and we were blessed to have had her in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Polly’s Methodist Churches or to the 3 Alexandria-Pineville Methodist Churches that were so faithful in visiting her.

Heartfelt thanks to the Hospice Workers from Compassionate Care, the many aides and staff that attended to Polly at her Assisted Living Facility and to Meaux Butterfield from First United Methodist of Pineville.

Services are: Visitation at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez, MS 1-3 Sunday September 13, 2020 and Graveside Service Monday September 14, 2020 1 p.m. at Griffin Cemetery Moss Point, MS.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Prep football round up: Wilkinson County Christian Academy stays undefeated

ACCS girls soccer keeps winning streak alive

Cathedral High School soccer falls to St. Aloysius

Cathedral High School football wins fourth game of the 2020 season

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Bike classic to pedal tourism dollars to area next weekend

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins

News

Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

News

Pets of The Week

News

Vidalia utility customers to get rebate checks

News

Natchez Adams schools have first-day hiccups for virtual learning

News

Balloon festival organizers plan to use bluff area for two balloon glows, tether rides, more

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

Adams County mask mandate extended through October

News

Turning Angel is back intact

News

The Dart: Nursing student loves to help others

News

City of Natchez distributes free masks to residents

News

On the Cutting Edge: New clinic offers latest in physical therapy

COVID-19

COVID cases rise in Saturday report

News

Majority of area students choose virtual learning

Jan Griffey

Saturdays are not same without football

News

Officials hope insurance switch saves $300,000 for city