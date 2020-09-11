expand
Ad Spot

September 12, 2020

Thelma Ann Foreman

By Staff Reports

Published 7:05 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

June 30, 1922 – Sept. 10, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Thelma Ann Foreman, 98, of Ferriday, will be held at Calvery Baptist Church in Mangham on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Bro. B.J. Smith officiating.  Interment will follow at Hewitt Cemetery, Mangham, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Thelma Ann Foreman was born on Friday, June 30, 1922 in Mangham, and passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Riverland Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Childress and Dora Pialite Childress; husband, Arnold Foreman Sr.; son, Patrick Forman; son-in-law Melton Smith; daughter-in-law, Debbie Foreman; and great-grandson, C.C. Smith.
She is also preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Smith of Ferriday, and two sons, A.E. Foreman Jr. and his wife Carolyn of Ferriday and Gary Foreman of Hot Springs, AR.

She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Noah Foreman, Brett Foreman, Jean Howard, Ronnie Childress, E.J. Richard and Bill Wilson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Calvery Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends at Calvery Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, September 12, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

More News

Prep football round up: Wilkinson County Christian Academy stays undefeated

ACCS girls soccer keeps winning streak alive

Cathedral High School soccer falls to St. Aloysius

Cathedral High School football wins fourth game of the 2020 season

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Bike classic to pedal tourism dollars to area next weekend

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins

News

Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

News

Pets of The Week

News

Vidalia utility customers to get rebate checks

News

Natchez Adams schools have first-day hiccups for virtual learning

News

Balloon festival organizers plan to use bluff area for two balloon glows, tether rides, more

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

Adams County mask mandate extended through October

News

Turning Angel is back intact

News

The Dart: Nursing student loves to help others

News

City of Natchez distributes free masks to residents

News

On the Cutting Edge: New clinic offers latest in physical therapy

COVID-19

COVID cases rise in Saturday report

News

Majority of area students choose virtual learning

Jan Griffey

Saturdays are not same without football

News

Officials hope insurance switch saves $300,000 for city