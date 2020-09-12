ACCS Rebels’ passing, defense siver lining against Jackson Preparatory School

NATCHEZ — VJ Knight led the Adams County Christian School Rebels offensively with one passing touchdown to Claven Dunbar for 65-yards in a 42-8 loss against the No. 2 Jackson Preparatory School Patriots on Friday night at ACCS.

Knight was eight for 20 with 147 total passing yards with two interceptions in Friday’s game. The touchdown pass from Knight to Dunbar and a successful two-point conversion run was the only score for the Rebels in the game and put the score at 28-8 with 6:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“It was a little rusty but I know if we come together as a team then good things will come in the future for us,” Knight said.

The Patriots were dominant on offense with four rushing touchdowns and one fumble returned for a 40-yard touchdown. Matt Jones, Jackson Prep’s running back, had three rushing touchdowns. Jones had 18 carries for 115 yards to lead the Patriots’ offense. The longest rushing touchdown for Jones was for seven yards and was the first touchdown for the Patriots in the first quarter.

“I think we had a good game plan going into this game,” Jones said. “My linemen picked it up this week and allowed me to have success running the ball. I thought my running game was pretty solid.”

Chris Peals also contributed two touchdowns for the Patriots’ offense. Peals ran for a 35-yard touchdown with 4:35 remaining in the game and the Patriots up 35-8. Peals scored the Patriots’ final touchdown on a 40-yard fumble recovery with 1:13 remaining in the game. Jones said he was happy for his cousin, Peals, for scoring two touchdowns.

The Rebels had three fumbles in the game while the Patriots had one fumble.

“At practices next week, we are going to work on ball security,” said David King, ACCS head coach. “We are limited to what we can do offensively right now because we have some kids who are playing out of position. We are still in the early stages. Our district opener is next week and that’s the main game of the season.”

Jackson Prep ran and passed all over ACCS with 138 passing yards and 142 rushing yards for a total of 280 yards. Adams County passed for 147 yards and ran for 91 yards. But the penalties were what cost the game for the Rebels. The Rebels had seven penalties for 65 yards while the Patriots had six penalties for 45 yards.

The Rebels’ defense stood out in the game. Dantavious Stampley and Corey Sewell both had seven tackles in the game. JD Granger, Connor Aplin, Jason Martin and Kyron Barnes finished with five tackles.

Adams County Christian (2-2) hosts the Copiah Academy Colonels for the first Midsouth Association of Independent Schools District 3-5A game of the 2020 season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday night.