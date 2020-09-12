Cathedral High School soccer falls to St. Aloysius

By Ernest Bowker

The Vicksburg Post

VICKSBURG — This has not been an easy soccer season for St. Aloysius. Three district losses will have it fighting for their playoff lives over the next couple of weeks.

Luckily, the Lady Flashes came across something on Thursday that always seems to leave them in a better mood — a game against Catholic school rival Cathedral.

Bree Butler scored two goals, and Elizabeth Theriot had a goal and four assists as St. Al routed Cathedral 7-0 at Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi. It was only the second win in six games this season for St. Al, and both have been against Cathedral. St. Al has scored 12 goals in those two games.

“They needed this,” said Gio Baldizon, St. Al soccer coach. “We’ve been working hard, and practicing four times a week, and during practice we shoot at the goals and they go in there. Here, the last two or three games we laid an egg against Pillow, Bayou and Washington. We shut them out after they scored, but we could never get in. Today, it came in.”

Baldizon was hopeful the big win on Thursday will give the Lady Flashes a bounce heading into the season’s final stretch. They need to win their last two district games, against Washington School on Sept. 21 and Bayou Academy on Sept. 24, to have any chance at reaching the playoffs.

St. Al’s next game is at 5 p.m. on Monday at Balzli Field against Central Hinds.

“Last week against Washington and East Rankin, we had opportunities just like this. It’s just that they were not going in the goal. I told them it’s coming. This proves it tonight. This is helpful to build on,” Baldizon said. “If we can carry this momentum, you never know, we might get in the playoffs.”

Recent frustration gave way to plenty of goal celebrations on Thursday, as the scoring came fast, furious and early for St. Al.

Butler and Madelyn Roesch each found the net to put the Lady Flashes ahead 2-0 less than 20 minutes into the game. Cati Mathews, Butler and Theriot each added goals before halftime to turn it into a 5-0 blowout.

The goals came slower in the second half — Cathedral keeper Meredith Lesley stopped a half-dozen shots and her defense played a bit better in front of her — but St. Al still managed to put two more into the net just before the final whistle.

Freshman Grace Windham carved a shot past Lesley from a tough angle on the right side of the field at the 78-minute mark, and in the 80th minute Madi Mathews scored to make it 7-0.

“Overall, my team was not in sync today. They just were not feeling it,” said Dennis Hogue, Cathedral soccer coach. “St. Al moved the ball really well and had some good shots. But all things considered, as many shots were fired I was super pleased with my keeper.”

Cathedral High School (4-3, 1-0) plays at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Adams County Christian School for an MAIS Class 4A Division II South Region match. The Lady Green Wave lost 5-4 to the Lady Rebels in the ACCS Shootout in August.

“Monday should be the best match of the year,” Hogue said. “These Cathedral girls will get up for the ACCS girls because of bragging rights. It doesn’t matter how bad you are doing but when you face your crosstown rival, you step your game up.”