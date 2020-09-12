Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

A body was recovered Saturday morning from the Mississippi River approximately 10 miles north of Natchez, an official said.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks and Adams County Search and Rescue crews responded to the scene and removed the body from the river.

The body was reportedly turned over to the Concordia Parish Coroner Dr. Dennis LaRavia.

Although unconfirmed, officials said they are investigating whether the body could be that of the man who reportedly jumped from the Interstate 20 bridge in Vicksburg on Wednesday.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the individual, who was not named, jumped from the Interstate 20 bridge, on the eastbound side of the bridge shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, boats with Ergon Marine immediately began a search. Shortly after, boats from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office joined the search.

“Vicksburg Warren 911 notified me shortly after 10 a.m. that the police department was conducting a missing person investigation and had reason to believe that an individual had jumped into the river from one of the river bridges,” Pace said. “I met with Warren County Bridge Superintendent Herman Smith and was able to secure video footage that confirmed the individual did jump from the eastbound lane of the Interstate 20 bridge.”