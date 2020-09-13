expand
September 13, 2020

Larry W. Crawford

By Staff Reports

Published 1:37 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020

Funeral services for Larry W. Crawford, 81 of Foules, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Bro. James Stevens officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Larry W. Crawford was born on Friday, November 25, 1938, in Sicily Island, LA to father, John Crawford and mother, Rosemary Crawford. Following a battle with Myelofibrosis, he peacefully passed away at his home on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Foules.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Larry’s memory.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

Larry W. Crawford

