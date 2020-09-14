expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2020

Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dr. Jane Hulon speaks at a past event in this file photo. (File Photo / The Natchez Democrat)

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

By Staff Reports

Published 2:17 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

WESSON — Copiah-Lincoln Community College, which has a campus in Natchez, is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For® program.

The results, released Monday in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities.

In all, 79 of the 221 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium and large institutions, with Co-Lin included among the medium universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.

Co-Lin earned Honor Roll recognition in five categories this year:

* Confidence in Senior Leadership

* Professional/Career Development Programs

* Respect and Appreciation

* Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship

* Work/Life Balance

“This is a very satisfying affirmation of Co-Lin, but our real goal is not recognition — it’s being a community that values the needs and contributions of every individual. In that sense, everyone at Co-Lin helps to make this a great place to work,” said Co-Lin President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country.

More News

Crime reports: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Roy Green

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans

News

Hurricane warnings issued for New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast

News

Natchez man finds hope after tragedy in newborn son

News

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

News

New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

BREAKING NEWS

Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins

News

Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

News

Pets of The Week

News

Vidalia utility customers to get rebate checks

News

Natchez Adams schools have first-day hiccups for virtual learning

News

Balloon festival organizers plan to use bluff area for two balloon glows, tether rides, more

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

Adams County mask mandate extended through October