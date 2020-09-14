expand
September 14, 2020

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 3:20 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 4-10:

Mantreal West charged with possession of a stolen weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willie Dawson charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willie Dawson charged with bringing contraband to a jail. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Calvin A. Perry charged with receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Calvin A. Perry charged with felony fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, Sept. 4:

Carl Evans Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served, and with said sentenced to run concurrent with the Defendant’s sentence related to Cause No. 18-KR-0161. After serving one year of said sentence, the Defendant shall be released and placed on Post Release Supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections for five years. Must pay court costs in the amount of $422.50, and play Prosecution fees in the amount of $200.00, with all costs and fees to be paid within 30 days.

Carl Evans Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Judge Sanders’ court. Sentenced to 10 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for time served, and with said sentenced to run concurrent with the Defendant’s sentence related to Cause No. 18-KR-0160. After serving one year of said sentence, the Defendant shall be released and placed on Post Release Supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections for five years. Must pay court costs in the amount of $422.50, with all costs and fees to be paid within 30 days.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Sept. 9:

Jimmy Lee Green, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Fine set at $575.75.

Ronnie Scott Griffin Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Fine set at $548.75. Restitution set at $150.00.

Ronnie Scott Griffin Jr., 25, charged with trespassing after notice of Non-permission. Case remanded to files.

Ronnie Scott Griffin Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Fine set at $748.75.

Dolly Jean Hargrave, 53, pleaded guilty to embezzlement – Agents/trustees/clerks/persons. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $911.61 to be paid to Ollie’s. Non-adjudication.

Bennie Charles Williams Jr., 65, pleaded guilty to DUI – Operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $870.50.

Bennie Williams Jr., 65, pleaded guilty to DUS. Fine set at $652.50.

Tomika Drane, no age given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Fine set at $748.75.

Tomika Drane, no age given, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. Fine set at $548.75.

Jessica Lynn Young, 28, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed due to failure to appear of affiant.

Kiwianis Shemeak Dunmore, 38, charged with petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Case dismissed per agreement of the victim upon payment of $300.00 to clerk.

Kristie Amberique Sewell, 27, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to the file for six months upon agreement by the victim.

Danteria Danae Johnson, 28, charged with petit larceny. Case dismissed. $190 cash bond applied to fines. Defendant also owes $655.00 for tickets.

Justin Lamar McGure, 31, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Officer agreed to dismiss the charge. $300 cash bond. $150 court costs bond applied.

Kijuan Kendrell Dukes, 19, charged with receiving stolen property. After start of trial, defendant changed plea to guilty. Fine set at $525.75. Restitution set at $94.00 to be paid to Game Stop.

Jacob Lewis, 37, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed after victim and affiant both agreed $100 court costs bond applied.

Don Earl Gordon Jr., 54, pleaded guilty after trial to DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $870.50.

Jessica Floria Morales-White, 24, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Fine set at $525.75.

