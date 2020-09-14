expand
Ad Spot

September 14, 2020

Robert Melvin Anderson

By Staff Reports

Published 1:21 pm Monday, September 14, 2020

Jan. 6, 1931 – Sept. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Robert Melvin “Bobby” Anderson, 89, of Natchez, passed away Sept. 11, 2020, in the comfort of his son’s home in Marksville, Louisiana.

Graveside services for the family will be held under the direction of Laird Funeral Home, September 15, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Ramah Baptist Church in McCall Creek, Mississippi. Reverend (LTC) Robert N. Armstrong of Washington United Methodist Church will officiate the service.

Mr. Anderson was born January 6, 1931, in Franklin County, to Robert Lee Anderson and Esther Marie Adams Anderson. Mr. Anderson graduated from McCall Creek School in 1951. He served two and a half years in the United States Air Force spending most of it in the Philippines.  He spent the next forty years working at International Paper Company in Natchez. He was locally known as the “Bee Man”, for his ability and passion for beekeeping. He was also a master bowl craftsman.

He is survived by his sons Robert Anderson and wife, Twana, of Marksville, LA, Paul Anderson and wife, Ruth of Natchez, MS, and Melvin Anderson of Natchez, MS. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Twana Lee DeCuir and her husband, Richard, Kirstie Jacome’ and her husband Dr. Tomas’ Jacome’, Arin Rushing, Ellen Ayres; great grandchildren; Landon   DeCuir, Logan DeCuir, Paola Jacome’, Tommy Jacome’, Emilia Jacome’, Will Rushing, Gabe Rushing, Cayde Jackson, and Arrington Jackson, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Zula LaMarion Lewis Anderson, parents, Robert and Esther Anderson, grandparents, Charlie Henry Anderson & Fredricka Amanda Morgan Anderson and James Bristor Adams & Betty Elizabeth Clark Adams, grandson, John Wayne Anderson of Marksville, LA, granddaughter MaKenzi Rushing Jackson, of Natchez, MS, his brother Clark Eugene Anderson, and sisters Mattie Juanita Anderson Hutcherson  Liles, Wanda Lee Anderson Byrd & Elizabeth “Betty” Anderson Harris.

Pallbearers will be his nephews and friends.

The family extends special thanks to All Saints Hospice for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Washington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Washington, MS. 39120.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Crime reports: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Roy Green

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Business

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans

News

Hurricane warnings issued for New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast

News

Natchez man finds hope after tragedy in newborn son

News

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

News

New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

BREAKING NEWS

Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers

News

Natchez-Adams School District scales back school day schedule

News

Natchez aldermen adopt $33.4 million budget

News

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Week 5

News

Potential jurors to report to Natchez Convention Center on Wednesday, not City Auditorium

News

Funeral home gives back to local frontline workers

COVID-19

Officials concerned about COVID-19 caseload as school begins

News

Natchez police investigating Wednesday night shooting downtown

News

Pets of The Week

News

Vidalia utility customers to get rebate checks

News

Natchez Adams schools have first-day hiccups for virtual learning

News

Balloon festival organizers plan to use bluff area for two balloon glows, tether rides, more

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

Adams County mask mandate extended through October