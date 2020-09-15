55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

NATCHEZ — An employee of Adams County Nursing Home has died with COVID-19.

The 55-year-old man died Tuesday at Merit Health Natchez, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The man’s name was not provided to protect the privacy of the family.

“He was hospitalized about a week before his death,” Lee said. “This virus is very much real and we need to take every precaution necessary to prevent the spread. Personally, I have a 25-year-old granddaughter on a ventilator because of COVID. My baby is struggling for her life. COVID doesn’t know race or age. My heart is broken right now and I’m very sensitive to this pandemic. Let’s do the right thingm Natchez.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 505 new COVID-19 Cases and 28 new deaths statewide on Tuesday.

Adams County’s total of COVID-19 cases is 877 and total of COVID-19 deaths is 32 since the outbreak, MSDH reports.

Mississippi’s total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases now stands at 90,523 with 2,734 deaths.

The number of Mississippians hospitalized is the lowest it has been in the last two weeks with 524 confirmed positive patients currently hospitalized and 143 suspected positive patients, according to MSDH.

The data also shows 177 COVID-19 patients are in ICU statewide with 88 patients on ventilators.

