expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2020

James Alexander Torrey Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 2:51 pm Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Jan. 16, 1936 — Sept. 10, 2020

MEADVILLE — James Alexander Torrey Jr., 84, of Meadville, Mississippi, a retired attorney, banker and community leader, died on September 10, 2020 after a brief illness. Visitation was at Franklin Funeral Home in Meadville from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 with the funeral service and interment at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Midway Cemetery in Meadville. Appropriate COVID-19 protocol was observed at all services.

Jimmy, a founding partner of the law firm of McGehee, McGehee & Torrey, was an expert in real property law and served as long-time Board attorney for Franklin County, Meadville, Bude and other organizations. He was Chairman of the Board of the Bank of Franklin and corporate counsel for C-Spire and other entities.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Tammy Underwood Torrey; his nephews, Tyler (Vanessa) Torrey and Stone Underwood; his nieces Terry (Charley) Davidson, Jennifer (Bart) Denny, and Susan (Ian) Thomas; step-siblings Louis Wentworth, Lynn Wentworth and Sara Wentworth Adams, special cousin Nell Bolt, a host of other cousins and friends who thought of themselves as his family, and his special dog “Sweetie”.

Services will be conducted by Hollis McGehee with music by Susie Kimbrough and Chuck McMinn. Pallbearers will be Bill Halford, Will Halford, Brad Jones, Pat Larkin, Bowmar McGehee, Caj McGehee, Lane Reed and Barry Tyson. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Childs, Wade Creekmore, Hal Graves, Ed Herring, Howard Herring, Carson Hughes, Jimmy Jones, James Newman, David Scarbrough, Gregg Tindle, Harold Wentworth and members of the Franklin County Bar Association.

The family requests that memorials be made to Brookhaven Animal Rescue League, P. O. Box 3477, Brookhaven, MS 39603 or the charity of your choice. Full obituary: franklinfh.com.

More News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

Prep softball round up: Centreville Academy rolls over Discovery Christian School, 13-1

Cathedral High looks to remain undefeated against Brookhaven Academy on Friday night

ACCS Rebels football team hopes for win Friday against Copiah Academy

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

BREAKING NEWS

Wednesday accident claims one life

News

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans

News

Hurricane warnings issued for New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast

News

Natchez man finds hope after tragedy in newborn son

News

Cadets take combat water survival test at Natchez Aquatics Center

News

New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast under hurricane watch from Tropical Storm Sally

BREAKING NEWS

Dead body pulled from river north of Natchez may be Vicksburg bridge jumper

News

Taxpayers continue to pay more for trash disposal as landfill’s future remains up in air

News

School district bus contract still under negotiation, Superintendent to meet with drivers