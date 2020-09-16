Nov. 2, 1931 – Sept. 16, 2020

Funeral service for Mr. Rayford Smith will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020, at Bethesda Baptist Church with interment at Ephesus Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

He was the patriarch of our family and left this earth to go to his heavenly home September 16, 2020. While our hearts are broken at the loss of him, the reunion he is having with his loved ones that have gone on before him, brings joy to our heart. He taught us so many things and left his impression on all of us. We will carry you in our hearts until we meet again.

He was born November 2, 1931, in Jefferson County Mississippi where he lived his whole life. He was a cattle farmer and logger, and attended Ephesus Primitive Baptist Church

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by his wife, Nell Brown Smith; parents, Dougal C. Smith and Julia Nevels Smith; brother, Doyle Smith; granddaughter, Hope Emfinger; and son-in-law, Randy Cummins.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his son, Ray Smith (Julie) of Fayette, MS; daughters, Sheila Emfinger (Butch) and Lynda Purser (John Wayne) both of Meadville, MS, and Kay Cummins and friend, James Neal, of Corsicana, TX; brother, Joe Smith, of Fayette, MS; sisters, Christine Warren, of Wesson, MS and Helen Fay Keeton, of Sieverville, TN. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Brad Emfinger, Britney McWilliams, Rachel Brocato, Adam Purser, Emy Roider, Jill Ephlin, Shelley Golden, Jennifer West and Josh Smith, and 17 great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Ephesus Cemetery, 835 Red Lick Road, Lorman, MS. 39096.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.