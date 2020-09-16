expand
September 17, 2020

Adams County first responders work the scene of a fatal traffic accident Wednesday afternoon on Government Fleet Road. (Photo Courtesy of Adams County Sheriff's Office)

Wednesday accident claims one life

By Scott Hawkins

Published 7:04 pm Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a traffic accident that killed one person Wednesday afternoon on Government Fleet Road, officials said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the accident was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and it appeared the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

“He hit the bridge and lost control of the vehicle and veered into oncoming traffic,” Patten said. “After he hit the bridge, he bounced off the bridge and hit a dump truck.”

Patten said the driver of the dump truck was not seriously injured but was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he pronounced the victim, whose name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, dead at the scene at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“I’m very sorry for this family and they will be in my prayers,” Lee said.

Patten said fire personnel, emergency workers and ambulance crews responded to the scene but were unable to save the victim.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with (the family),” Patten said.

