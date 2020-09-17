VIDALIA — Funeral services for Daryl Wayne Boles, 70, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wes Faulk officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Daryl was born on Tuesday, May 2, 1950 in Ferriday, LA. and passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. He was a resident of Vidalia and a member of Vidalia First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father- Archie Wallace Boles and mother-Emma Lola Randall Boles and brother- Donnie Boles

Those left to cherish his memory are wife- Judy Clark Boles of Vidalia, LA, daughter- Misty Forbess and husband Jessie of Vidalia, LA, daughter- Christin Dottolo of Geismar, LA, three grandsons- Ian Forbess, Carson Dottolo and Drew Dottolo, two granddaughters- Avery Forbess and Molly Dottolo, brother- Larry Boles and wife Peggy of Richland, LA, brother- Ronnie Boles and wife Diana of Vidalia, LA and sister- Deborah Thorton and husband Ivy Ray of Natchez, MS.

Pallbearers will be Sonny Lees, Gary Byrd, Vernon Smith, Darren Smith, Ryan Boles and Justin Thornton.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Williams, Tommy Barr and Lamar Spinks.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.