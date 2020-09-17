expand
September 18, 2020

Dennis Francis Moritz

By Staff Reports

Published 9:51 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

June 14, 1941 – Sept. 15, 2020

NATCHEZ — Dennis Francis Moritz, 79, of Natchez and formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away at the Jackson VA Hospital Wednesday evening September 15, 2020.

Dennis was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, and honorably served in the United States Army.

The family is planning a memorial celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 with Military Honors at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Jim Latham officiating.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday September 19, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother John Moritz, and his faithful four-legged companion, Scooter.

Survivors include his loving wife and soulmate, Judy Womack Moritz of Natchez and his other four-legged buddy, Skittles; children Catherine Moritz of Chicago, IL, Susan Houchins and husband Jason of Jacksonville, NC, and Christopher Moritz and wife Tong of Chicago, IL; step-children Johnny Mathis and wife Stacey Mathis of Jackson, MS, and Pamela Mathis of New Caney, TX; sister Karen Moritz of Chicago, IL; along with 8 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in his honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com

