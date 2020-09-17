expand
September 18, 2020

Elizabeth Ann Henderson

By Staff Reports

Published 9:53 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

FERRIDAY — Services for Elizabeth Ann Henderson, 68, of Ferriday, LA, who died Sept. 12, 2020, at Riverside Hospital, Alexandria, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Concordia Funeral Home with the Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Elizabeth Henderson was born Oct. 25, 1951, born the daughter of Wilbert, Sr. and Alberta Harris Henderson.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father; a son, Demetrice Henderson; five brothers, Wilbert Henderson, Jr., Ronald Henderson, Willie Ray Henderson, John Henderson, Howard Henderson; three sisters, Dorothy Hutton, Melissa Henderson, Ruby Henderson-Brown.

Survivors include her mother; four brothers, Frank Henderson, Buster Henderson, Lloyd Henderson, all of Ferriday, LA, Claude Henderson, Seattle, WA; one aunt, Earnestine Harris, of Ferriday, LA; one uncle, Enoch Harris, Saginaw, MI; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

