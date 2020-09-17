March 19, 1948 – Sept. 14, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James E. Johnson, 72, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on September 14, 2020, at his residence; will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be announced and held in a couple of weeks.

James was born on March 19, 1948, in Natchez, to Johnny Lee Johnson and Noralene Hayles Johnson.

James was a member of the US Military and service in Vietnam, he was president of Green Mountain Hunting Club. He retired from AT&T and still owned and operated his own lawn service. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends.

James is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Wanda Johnson, one brother, Donald Johnson and one grandson, Steven “Lee” Johnson Jr.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Linda Taylor Johnson; former wife, Judy Aarons; one daughter, Terri Johnson; one son, Steven Johnson and wife Jennifer; one stepdaughter, Adrielle Davis and husband Chris; one stepson, Roy T. James; two brothers, Roger Johnson and wife Kati and Johnny Johnson and wife Selma; fourteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a number of other relatives and friends. Special thanks to AMR, Adams County Sheriff Dept. and Marshall Funeral Home.

