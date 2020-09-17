Jan. 21, 1947 – Sept. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James Edward Fleming Sr., 73, of Natchez, who died Friday, September 11, 2020, in Natchez will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Windy Hill #1 Baptist Church Cemetery (Fleming Family Cemetery) with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This will be a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

James was born January 21, 1947 in Natchez, the son of Katie Blackmon Fleming and Charlie Fleming, Sr. He was educated in the Natchez Adams Public School District and was retired from the Natchez Adams Public School District. Mr. Fleming was a member of Windy Hill Baptist Church and the Fleming Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Monica Fleming; sisters: Mary Fleming, Claudia Briggs and Gladys Miller; brothers: Lawrence Fleming, Richard Fleming, Charles Fleming and Albert Fleming, Sr.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife Shelly Blanton Fleming; sons: James Fleming, Jr. (Shonette), Donnell Fleming (Lekita), Charles Bates, Jr.; stepsons: Jeffery Blanton and Larry Blanton; daughters: Detrice Hayes (Chris), Simone James (Derrick), Keidra Fleming, Charnese Fleming; step-daughters: Tomeka Blanton and April Blanton; sisters: Clara Lewis, Juanita Fleming, Nellie Fleming, Earline White; sisters-in-law: Alice Fleming, Renea Gasper, Carolyn Woods; 26 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

