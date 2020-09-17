John Christian Maier Jr.

April 27, 1954 – Sept. 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for John Christian “Chris” Maier Jr., 66, of Natchez, who died September 16, 2020, in Natchez, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Maier was born April 27, 1954, in Natchez, the son of John Christian Maier and Kathleen Ketteringham Maier.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Fleming Maier, three children, Michael Maier, April Maier Purdy, John C. Maier, III; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; his mother, Kathleen Ketteringham Curlee and step- father Bruce Curlee also of Natchez; two sisters, Susan Swinny of Brandon, Rhonda Odom of Vicksburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Scott Swinny, James Swinny, Charles Ketteringham, John Maier, III, Woody Walters and Billy Odom.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Walter Maier, William Seyfarth and Robert Warren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children Hospital or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.