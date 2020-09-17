expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

John Christian Maier Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:56 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

April 27, 1954 – Sept. 16, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for John Christian “Chris” Maier Jr., 66, of Natchez, who died September 16, 2020, in Natchez, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Natchez City Cemetery with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Maier was born April 27, 1954, in Natchez, the son of John Christian Maier and Kathleen Ketteringham Maier.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Elizabeth Fleming Maier, three children, Michael Maier, April Maier Purdy, John C. Maier, III; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; his mother, Kathleen Ketteringham Curlee and step- father Bruce Curlee also of Natchez; two sisters, Susan Swinny of Brandon, Rhonda Odom of Vicksburg; and   a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Scott Swinny, James Swinny, Charles Ketteringham, John Maier, III, Woody Walters and Billy Odom.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Walter Maier, William Seyfarth and Robert Warren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children Hospital or a charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Week 6 scores: Live high school football scores

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

Crime reports: Friday, Sept. 18, 2020

John Christian Maier Jr.

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Week 6 scores: Live high school football scores

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez jury acquits man on murder charges

News

Local art gallery is back with new look

News

Producers hope movie filmed in Natchez will be released soon

News

Self defense claimed in murder trial

News

First Presbyterian to hold porch service

BREAKING NEWS

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

BREAKING NEWS

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

News

Wednesday accident claims one life

Business

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances