Jan. 1, 1949 – Sept. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Louis Butler, 71, who died Friday, September 11, 2020 in Natchez will be Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Raymond Riley officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Louis was born in Adams County, the son of Fred Brown and Elizabeth B. Brown.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Walter James Brown.

Louis leaves to cherish his memories three brothers: Fred Brown, Jr. (Mary Ann), Joseph Brown (Rosa) and Rev. Edward Brown (Elores); sister Charlotte B. Stith and other relatives and friends.

