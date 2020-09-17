expand
September 17, 2020

Prep Friday Football preview: WCCA looks to extend winning streak against Prairie View Academy

By Patrick Murphy

Published 8:51 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams hope to extend their four-game winning streak when they host the Prairie View Academy Spartans on Friday night.

The Rams come into Friday’s game after a 38-18 win over the Union Christian Academy Lions last Friday night. Andrew Sessions threw six completions for 305 yards with four touchdown passes. KeKe Anderson caught three passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Randy Holloway, WCCA head coach, said Friday’s game is a revenge game from last season.

“Prairie View Academy beat us twice last year and eliminated us form the playoffs,” Holloway said. “Motivation has not been a problem this week. Our returning players don’t want to feel the way they did after last season’s playoff loss.”
The Rams lost 60-26 to the Spartans in the first round of the 2019 Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Class 1A playoffs.

Prairie View Academy (2-1) come into Friday’s game after a 52-8 victory over the Christian Collegiate Academy Bulldogs on Sept. 4. The Spartans scored 16 points in the third quarter against the Bulldogs.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at WCCA.

Franklin County High School, Jefferson County High School and Centreville Academy all have home games on Friday night.

Franklin County High School (0-2) vs. Amite County High School (0-2)

Facts: Both the Franklin County High School Bulldogs and the Amite County High School Trojans come into Friday’s game looking to earn their first win of the 2020 season. The Bulldogs are 14-5 overall against the Trojans. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Franklin County.

Keys to a Bulldogs win: The key to Friday’s game for the Bulldogs is having more yards on offense. Franklin County had 33 yards of total offense in the 47-0 loss to Wesson Attendance Center. Ja’marlin Green led Franklin County with 29 yards on eight carries.

Jefferson County High School (1-1) vs. East Marion High School (0-2)

Facts: The Jefferson County High School Tigers look to get back on the winning side as they host the East Marion High School Eagles. The Eagles have been on a two-game losing streak going into Friday’s game against Jefferson County. East Marion is 2-0 against Jefferson County and won 25-14 in 2012. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Jefferson County High School.

Key to a Tigers win: The passing and running game of Marques Smith, the quarterback for Jefferson County, is going to be key in Friday’s game. Smith threw a 67-yard pass to Kendrick January in last Friday’s game against Crystal Springs High School. Smith also ran for a 2-yard score in the first half.

Centreville Academy (1-2) vs. Amite School Center (2-2)

Facts: The Centreville Academy Tigers (1-2) will play in their first Midsouth Association District 3-Class 3A game against the Amite School Center Rebels (2-2) on Friday. The Tigers are 41-11-1 against the Rebels and the Tigers won 38-23 against the Rebels in 2019. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Centreville Academy.

Keys to a Tigers victory: The Tigers need to focus on their offense and get it into gear. Centreville Academy only scored six points in a 53-6 loss to Brookhaven Academy last Friday night.

More News

