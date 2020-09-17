expand
Ad Spot

September 17, 2020

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

By Ben Hillyer

Published 3:27 pm Thursday, September 17, 2020

Adams County Emergency Management officials operated the county’s tornado sirens Thursday to test the system after a computer module went down.

EMA Director Robert Bradford said officials were testing to make sure the sirens could be operated manually after the computer that controls the sirens went down.

All of the county’s sirens went off at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Bradford said the computer will be sent off to be replaced. In the meantime the sirens will have to be operated manually, Bradford said. The computer, which went down, had the ability to operate individual sirens in the county. Bradford said the switch that operates the sirens manually, operates all of the sirens at once.

More News

Prep Friday Football preview: WCCA looks to extend winning streak against Prairie View Academy

Cathedral softball shuts out ACCS, 5-0, on Monday

Natchez High aims to win first game of 2020 season against Vicksburg High

Oak Forest Academy softball wins 12-7 over ACCS in extra innings

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Local art gallery is back with new look

News

Producers hope movie filmed in Natchez will be released soon

News

Self defense claimed in murder trial

News

First Presbyterian to hold porch service

BREAKING NEWS

Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

BREAKING NEWS

Governor to announce ‘major economic development’ project Monday

News

Your Take: A big snake is caught

News

Wednesday accident claims one life

Business

Funds available for Louisiana business owners

News

NASD board extends Fred Butcher’s $125K superintendent contract

News

Jefferson County landfill to reopen on Thursday

COVID-19

Miss-Lou COVID-19 cases rise in Wednesday report

News

Corps unit in area working to control the river

News

To the rescue: Community members collect food, water for hurricane victims

COVID-19

55-year-old nursing home employee succumbs to COVID-19

News

Adams County adopts 2021 FY budget with 2.03 mil tax increase for schools

News

Shirley will depart as Concordia schools superintendent Dec. 31

News

Concordia Parish students can return to in-person classes starting Monday

News

Trump approves pre-disaster declarations for Mississippi, Louisiana

Business

Copiah-Lincoln Community College named a ‘2020 Great College to Work For’

News

NASD school buses will be used to deliver meals to students

News

Gulf coast braces for possible hurricane as Sally advances

News

The Dart: Man prefers life on river in Natchez over New Orleans

News

Hurricane warnings issued for New Orleans, Mississippi Gulf Coast