Tornado sirens tested Thursday after computer module fails at emergency management office

Adams County Emergency Management officials operated the county’s tornado sirens Thursday to test the system after a computer module went down.

EMA Director Robert Bradford said officials were testing to make sure the sirens could be operated manually after the computer that controls the sirens went down.

All of the county’s sirens went off at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Bradford said the computer will be sent off to be replaced. In the meantime the sirens will have to be operated manually, Bradford said. The computer, which went down, had the ability to operate individual sirens in the county. Bradford said the switch that operates the sirens manually, operates all of the sirens at once.