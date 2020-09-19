Prep football round up: WCCA rushes all over Prairie View Academy in a 68-30 win

WOODVILLE — Roderick Bailey and KeKe Anderson combined for over 350 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as the Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams pulled away for a 68-30 win over the Prairie View Academy Spartans Friday night.

Bailey had 14 carries for 185 yards and five touchdowns while Anderson had 167 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. Andrew Sessions threw the ball just four times with two completions to Anderson for 110 yards and two scores.

A back-and-forth first quarter ended with Prairie View Academy leading 14-12, but WCCA took over in the second quarter. The Rams scored 32 points while their defense held the Spartans to one touchdown for a 44-22 halftime lead.

Hayden Oliveaux had a team-leading 11 tackles, Ryan Fisher had nine tackles, RJ Fisher had seven tackles, Bailey had seven tackles and one fumble recovery, and Anderson had one interception.

WCCA (5-0) is scheduled to have a bye this Friday after Franklin Academy decided not to play football at all this season.

Franklin County 25,

Amite County 22

MEADVILLE — Ja’marlin Green threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns to go with 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries as the Franklin County High School Bulldogs held on for a 25-22 win over the Amite County High School Trojans Friday night.

Green completed eight of 18 passes on the night with no interception. The key factor was turnovers. While both teams put the ball on the ground four times, Franklin County recovered all of its fumbles while Amite County failed to recover any of theirs.

Franklin County jumped out to a 25-8 lead with 5:11 to go in the third quarter, but Amite County (0-3) would not go away quietly. The Trojans scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it a three-point game with 41 seconds left, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.

Tra’Quian Conerly led the Bulldogs’ defense with 10 tackles and one sack while Tyrese O’neal had seven tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Louis Davis had two fumbles recoveries.

Franklin County (1-2) plays at Raymond High School Friday night.

Centreville Academy 38,

Amite School Center 22

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy jumped out to a 32-0 lead at halftime and went on to defeat the rival Amite School Center Rebels 38-22 Friday night in the MAIS District 3-3A opener for both teams.

No other information on the game was available. Centreville Academy (2-2, 1-0) hosts Porter’s Chapel Academy for homecoming Friday at 7 p.m.

Jefferson County 50, East Marion 22

FAYETTE — Marques Smith threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers as the Jefferson County High School Tigers rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to defeat the East Marion High School Eagles 50-22 Friday night.

Smith had touchdown passes of 10 and 35 yards to Jamar Kaho Jr., 21 yards to Kendrick January Jr., and 20 yards to Adrion Clark. Jamarion Claiborne had a 5-yard TD run and Evan Murphy was credited with a safety on defense.

East Marion took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 10-yard reception by Malcolm Simmons and a 20-yard run by Jadarrius Mallard. The Eagles would not score again until late in the fourth quarter.

Jefferson County took the lead for good on the Smith-to-January pass and Elton Fitzgerald two-point conversion run with 34 seconds to go until halftime. The Tigers would score 50 straight points before the Eagles scored late.

Jefferson County (2-1) plays at Natchez High School Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m.