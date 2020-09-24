Crime reports: Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Thursday

Simple assault on West Stiers Lane.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Road hazard on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on South Union Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Wednesday

Domestic disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Prowler on Brenham Avenue.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Malicious mischief on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on John Glenn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on B. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Beech Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Union Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Grant Street.

Traffic stop on Grant Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgan Avenue.

Suspicious activity on West Woodlawn Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on West Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on O’Brien Street.

Suspicious activity on Gaile Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on St. Catherine Street.

Juvenile problem on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on North Union Street.

Reckless driving on Lower Woodville Road.

Loud noise on Homewood Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Road hazard on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Inez Street.

Theft on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on South Concord Avenue.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Breaking and entering on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Northview Drive.

Malicious mischief on Gaile Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Welfare check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Road hazard on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Welfare check on Duster Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on North Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Irving Lane.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Shoplifting on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on Old Washinton Road.

Loitering on North Pearl Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Nicholas Lee Hawkins, 38, 25 Dogwood Drive, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.

Brionna Shanae Holmes, 21, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of malicious mischief. Released on a bond of $500.

Gerald Wayne Nettles, 32, 115 Kaiser Lake Road, on warrants for illegal possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Montrell Oneal, 33, 3065 South Rankin St., on charges of felony carrying of a concealed weapon, fleeing or eluding law enforcement in a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm. Bond set at $45,000.

Latrice Rachel Wilson, 34, 803 Dow Aly, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Tuesday

Edward Louis Davis, 70, 15 Village Square Boulevard, on a bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Charles Edward Dye, 38, 1225 Magnolia Ave., on a charge of fraud. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Shots fired on East Sulinda Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Washington Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on Cranfield Road.

Petit larceny on Rand Acres Road.

Burglary on Greenfield Road.

Unoccupied vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

Domestic disturbance on Reed Street.

Juvenile problem on Fieldview Drive.

Reckless driving on Marjorca Road.

Disturbance on Deer Lake Road.

Road hazard on North Palestine Road.

Loose livestock on U.S. 61 South.

Road hazard on U.S. 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Malicious mischief on Springfield Road.

Loose livestock on Cardinal Drive.

Welfare check on Parsons Road.

Simple assault on Gregory Circle.

Fraud on State Street.

Warrant on Village Square Boulevard.

Alarm on Brookfield Drive.

Child abuse on State Street.

Alarm on Second Street.

Theft on Ogden Road.

Alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Alarm on Country Club Drive.

Juvenile problem on Country Club Drive.

Juvenile problem on Wactor Court.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Caylin Williams, 23, 3640 Greenwhich Blvd., Lake Charles, on a charge of introduction of contraband. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarms on Dunbarton Road.

Complaint on LA 569.

Unwanted person on Trace Lane.

Reports — Tuesday

Alarms on LA 65.

Fight on LA 908.

Stabbing at Merit Health Natchez.

Medical call on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Welfare check on Terry Circle.

Alarms on Lincoln Avenue.

Missing person on LA 15.

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard.

Complaint on U.S. 425.

Medical call on LA 129.

Complaint on Belle Grove Circle.

Complaint on Bayou Drive.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Clinton H. Guillory, 70, 1216 Peach St., on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Dandrell L. Holmes, 32, 419 Georgia Ave., on a charge of simple rape. No bond set.

Natchez Fire Department

Vidalia Fire Department

Ferriday Fire Department

Concordia Fire District No. 2

