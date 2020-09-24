June 21, 1945 – Sept. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Ida Mae Ligon Bassett, 75, of Natchez, MS who died September 20, 2020, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Melvin Lee White, officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Mrs. Bassett was born June 21, 1945 in Natchez to William Ligon and

Beatrice Ligon. She was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and attended Jackson State University. She retired from being an assistant teacher. Her other interests include art and design, painting, pottery and ceramic crafting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Angelo Ligon; grandson, Antoine Green; brother, Leonard Frazier and her special aunt and uncle, Ida and Eddie Fitzgerald.

Survivors include her daughter, Tanya Carroll (James) of Natchez; special son, Anthony Green Sr. of Houston, Texas; granddaughter Ashlee Green of Houston; three sisters, Delores Bowman of Natchez, Ruby Murphy (Jeri) of Atlanta, Georgia, Bettye Saunders of Houston; and one brother, Billy Frazier of Natchez.

Pallbearers will be Walter Newman Sr., Marcus Frazier, Johnathan Lyles, Micquan Coach and Austin Frazier. Honorary pallbearers will be Purvis Bowman, James Carroll Jr., Anthony Green Sr., Anthony Green Jr., Travonta Green and Asonta Green.