Sept. 23, 1961 – Sept. 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Anna Marie McGee-Jackson, 58, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on September 20, 2020, at UMMC in Jackson; will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, 11 a.m. at Rehoboth Church Cemetery in Sibley under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out.

Anna Marie was born on September 23, 1961, in Natchez, MS to Dewey and Anna McGee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Earl McGee, Frank McGee, Laula Young, Charlotte and Vernita McGee.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Jackson of Natchez, MS; sons: Claude (Rochelle) Williams and Kyser Edwards both of Natchez, Willie D. Chatman of Las Vegas; daughters: Tinisha Williams of Las Vegas, Tiffany Edwards of Natchez, and Ebony Edwards of Texas; siblings: Louis (Pearl) McGee of Fayette, Henry (Carolyn) McGee and Calvin (Brenda) McGee both of Texas, Dewey (Arnette) McGee and Larry Stewart both of California, Patricia Prater of Natchez, Sharon Cage of Los Angeles, Kersenna and Clemmie Davidson of Virginia, and Patsy and Sammie McGee-Brady of Natchez; 17 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

