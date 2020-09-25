Crime reports: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Simple assault on West Stiers Lane.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Road hazard on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on South Union Street.

Disturbance on Providence Road.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Road hazard on Government Fleet Road.

False alarm on South Union Street.

Disturbance on Providence Road.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Dog problem on McGregor Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Ratcliff Place.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on McNeely Road.

Domestic disturbance on East Vidal Street.

False alarm on East First Street.

Juvenile problem on Ford Street.

Loose livestock on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Unoccupied vehicle on Auburn Avenue.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Petit larceny on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Hunter Lane.

Welfare check on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Civil matter on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Maplewood Lane.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Briarwood Road.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Jackson Street.

Welfare check on Briarwood Road.

Unwanted subject on Winchester Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 20, 10 Rand Road, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.

Christopher James Payne, 21, 2014 Church Hill Road, on charges of kidnapping, telephone harassment, motor vehicle failure to yield. No bond set.

Larry Joe Presley, 47, 18 Hedges Plantation Road, on a charge of sexual battery. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant on Ashwood Drive.

Warrant on Brentwood Lane.

Reports — Thursday

Shots fired on East Sulinda Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Powlett Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Suspicious activity on Cemetery Road.

Loose livestock on U.S. 61 South.

Dog problem on Iris Lane.

Petit larceny on Rand Acres Road.

Burglary on Magnolia Acres Road.

Domestic disturbance on Bluegrass Drive.

Disturbance on Cloverdale Road.

Juvenile problem on Country Club Drive.

Shots fired on Canvas Back Court.

Grand larceny on Greenfield Road.

Loud noise on Burkhart Street.

Malicious mischief on Second Street.

Unwanted subject on Rand Road.

Warrant on State Street.

Simple assault on Rand Road.

Welfare check on Briarwood Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tammy Hughes Bailey, 46, 6235 LA 565, Jonesville, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for driving under suspension. Bond set at $950.

Arrests — Wednesday

Patrick Butler, 35, 359 Doty Road, Ferriday, sentenced to 60 days in jail suspended with three days credit for time served and six months probation.

Jose Solis-Morales, 23, 4348 Centennial Trual Duleith, Georgia, sentenced to 10 day in jail for possession of marijuana.

Alan Solis, 18, 806 Davis Road, Lawrenceville, Georgia, fined $650 for possession of marijuana.

Steven G. Winborne, 27, 167 Woodman Drive, Jonesville, fined $600 for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alex J. Harrison, 36, 105 Woodmount Ferriday, fined $245 for no driver’s license on person.

Calvin T. Washington, 36, 2266 LA 566 No. 14 Clayton, fined $285 for no driver’s license on person.

Jarvis Jarman Davis, 29, 613 Seventh St., Ferriday, fined $885 for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana.

Lucky Morales, 29, 113105 Hayes Alley, fined $550 for possession of stolen things.

Jessica Meredith, 37, 159 Lower Woodville Road, fined $350 or 22 days in jail for disturbing the peace.

Ja’Lexius Meredith, 21, 159 Lower Woodville Road, sentenced to 22 days in jail with credit for time served.

Brandi Whittlesey-Stapp, 38, 4193 La 900, sentenced to two years in jail for possession of schedule II drugs.

Joshua J. Caldwell, 40, 612 North West ST., No. 43, Mendenhall, fined $1,000 for possession of schedule II drugs.

Lawrence Lemoine, 38, 151 Jin St., Plausville, sentenced to six months probation for simple criminal damage to property.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Medical call on Plouden Bayou Road.

Reports — Thursday

Breaking and entering on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Complaint on Townsend Lane.

Fire on Terry Circle.

Complaint on Doty Road.

Complaint on Westside Drive.

Threats on Ralphs Road.

Traffic attachment on LA 65.

Complaint on Sage Road.

Medical call on Morris Road.

Accident on Carter Street.

Traffic attachment on LA 65.

Complaint on Fisherman Drive.

Bike theft on Levens Addition Road.

Medical call on Boggy Bayou Road.

Medical call on Sixth Street.

Alarms on Terry Circle.

Complaint on Cowan Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.