Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

NATCHEZ — A Frazier Elementary student tested positive for COVID-19 this week necessitating three other students and three teachers to be placed on quarantine, Natchez-Adams School officials said.

The student tested positive and the student’s parent notified the school on Tuesday, said Tony Fields, public relations coordinator for NASD.

“The parent alerted the school administration of a positive test and so that student has not been back since that test,” Fields said. “That led to three teachers being in isolation and four students (including the one who tested positive). The three teachers have been tested and their tests came back negative.”

No one else at the school has tested positive, Fields said.

“All of them are on a 10-day quarantine now starting Tuesday,” Fields said, noting that all of the NASD schools get a deep cleaning each day.

Fields also said the student’s parent notified the school after the Mississippi State Department of Health had updated its weekly COVID-19 school report for the week.

Therefore, the positive test result will not show up until next week’s report.

The MSDH report posted its schools report Wednesday morning still showing only two students in Adams County having tested positive for COVID-19 and both of those students attend Cathedral school and tested positive last month.