June 20, 1949 – Sept. 21, 2020

Graveside services for Rev. Jim Hargrave Sr., 71, of Gulfport, who died September 21, 2020, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Pastor Walter Sago officiating.

Burial will follow at Mercy Seat Baptist Church Cemetary, under the direction of Gillespie Funeral Services.

Reverend Jim Hargrave was born to the late James Hargrave and Birdie Lee Woods Hargrave on June 20, 1949 in Natchez. At an early age he accepted Jesus Christ in his life and was baptized into Mercy Seat Baptist Church. After receiving his high school diploma, Jim entered college. However, he was a born entrepreneur, as is evident by the multiple businesses he owned and operated during his lifetime. Around the age of forty Jim received a calling for ministry and attended ministry school. During his lifetime he was always eager to lend a helping hand to others and never ran into a stranger as he constantly had a word for those whom he met.

Reverend Jim Hargrave was proceeded in death by his father James Hargrave, his mother Birdie Lee Woods Hargrave, his brothers: Ike Hargrave and Walter Hargrave, and his sister Shirley H. Jones.

Rev. Jim Hargrave leaves to celebrate his life, his precious children Jim Hargrave, Jr. (Angela) Collierville, Tennessee. LaDasha Wiley (Tommy) Vandalia, Ohio, Brian Hargrave San Jose, California, Renee Hargrave San Jose, Camille Pride (Fred) Atlanta, Georgia, Marcus Givens Atlanta, and grandson Donald Givens (Ebony) Gulfport.

lAdditionally, his brother George (Carolyn) Hargrave, his sisters: Josephine Blanton, Lyttia Johnson, Mary Wilson, Charlene Bradford, all of Natchez and Marie Harris of Grand Prairie, Texas. A special friend, Mamie Eaton of Hattiesburg, along with a host of nieces, nephews and grandchildren, Hillary, Allison, Zoie, and Brandon Hargrave, Tommy, Jr., Tamia, and Tia Wiley, and Sydney Rose Hargrave.