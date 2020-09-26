Cathedral High girls soccer team earn 2 district wins

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave girl’s soccer team earned back-to-back wins over district opponents on Tuesday and Monday nights.

Cathedral High School won 6-0 over Brookhaven Academy Lady Cougars on Tuesday night at Cathedral High.

Gracie Foster led the Lady Green Wave with three goals scored in the match. Foster scored her goals in the second half of the match. The first goal came at the 54-minute mark off of an assist from Izzy Dupré. Dupré also had an assist with Foster’s second goal at the 66-minute mark and Foster scored her last goal at the 68-minute mark.

“Izzy gave me some good passes and I’m just glad it happened,” Foster said. “I was just in the right moment at the right time.”

Dupré, Maddie Verucchi and Abby Rose Mire each scored a goal in the first half. Dupré’s goal came at the 12-minute mark, Verucchi scored her goal off of an assist from Dupré at the 16-minute mark and Mire scored her goal off an assist from Dupré at the 27-minute mark. Meredith Lessley had two saves against Brookhaven Academy.

“A lot of players scored goals and it was a team effort,” said Dennis Hogue, Cathedral High head soccer coach. “It was exactly what we wanted to happen. They played very unselfishly, which is good and I was pleased about their performance.”

The Lady Green Wave (8-3, 4-1) won 3-0 over the Oak Forest Academy Lady Yellow Jackets on Monday night at Amite City.

Verucchi and Foster each scored a goal for Cathedral in the match. Dupré had one assist for the Lady Green Wave. Lessley had 11 saves against the Lady Yellow Jackets.

Cathedral High’s next match is on Tuesday when it hosts Adams County Christian School in the final Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Division II Class 4A South match. Hogue said the Lady Green Wave would focus on goal kicks and 50-50 balls in the air in practices before Tuesday’s match.

The match starts at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday against ACCS.