September 29, 2020

Adams County coroner reports another COVID-19 death

By Staff Reports

Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, September 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — A 79-year-old man from Adams County died with COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said.

His was the fourth COVID-19 death reported in Adams County by Adams County Coroner James Lee since Monday last week.

Lee said he pronounced two men, an 80-year-old on Monday, Sept. 21, and an and an 82-year-old on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Merit Health Natchez.

The total number of deaths recorded for Adams County by the Mississippi State Department of Health has not increased from 37 since Friday, after which Lee said two other Adams County residents succumbed to the disease.

On Saturday, Lee said a 90-year-old male also died with the disease in addition to the latest death Lee reported on Tuesday.

MSDH reported 589 new cases and 36 new deaths statewide on Tuesday. Twenty-one of new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. Monday occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 28, the MSDH report states.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 945 37 48 13
Alcorn 832 11 18 2
Amite 342 10 15 2
Attala 672 25 90 20
Benton 233 3 4 0
Bolivar 1857 70 208 28
Calhoun 527 12 25 4
Carroll 323 12 45 9
Chickasaw 692 24 44 13
Choctaw 187 6 1 0
Claiborne 465 16 43 9
Clarke 610 48 83 25
Clay 599 18 19 3
Coahoma 1167 30 84 4
Copiah 1199 33 55 4
Covington 830 23 33 8
De Soto 5678 63 68 13
Forrest 2524 76 174 41
Franklin 197 3 4 1
George 784 13 34 6
Greene 389 17 38 6
Grenada 1098 36 108 20
Hancock 595 22 14 4
Harrison 3917 74 240 31
Hinds 7179 161 434 65
Holmes 1100 60 101 20
Humphreys 377 15 21 6
Issaquena 105 3 0 0
Itawamba 850 21 84 16
Jackson 3553 70 77 7
Jasper 581 15 1 0
Jefferson 242 9 12 3
Jefferson Davis 346 11 3 1
Jones 2515 80 183 37
Kemper 291 15 39 9
Lafayette 2208 40 123 28
Lamar 1743 36 28 11
Lauderdale 2077 126 260 73
Lawrence 437 14 26 2
Leake 963 38 25 5
Lee 2804 71 166 32
Leflore 1426 81 191 45
Lincoln 1123 53 142 32
Lowndes 1598 58 98 33
Madison 3331 90 238 45
Marion 871 36 85 11
Marshall 1118 21 31 6
Monroe 1246 69 169 51
Montgomery 469 20 49 9
Neshoba 1597 104 115 37
Newton 778 24 39 8
Noxubee 558 16 20 4
Oktibbeha 1811 52 189 31
Panola 1512 31 15 3
Pearl River 909 53 71 20
Perry 428 21 19 7
Pike 1249 53 97 27
Pontotoc 1293 16 17 1
Prentiss 879 18 48 3
Quitman 387 5 0 0
Rankin 3346 79 173 21
Scott 1177 27 21 3
Sharkey 266 14 43 8
Simpson 1050 47 107 19
Smith 545 15 54 8
Stone 379 13 47 8
Sunflower 1485 46 77 11
Tallahatchie 777 24 29 7
Tate 1012 38 40 13
Tippah 687 18 13 0
Tishomingo 703 38 96 26
Tunica 499 15 15 2
Union 1002 24 46 11
Walthall 604 26 67 13
Warren 1415 50 119 24
Washington 2263 79 123 26
Wayne 912 21 59 10
Webster 339 13 52 11
Wilkinson 307 18 20 5
Winston 746 19 40 11
Yalobusha 442 14 35 7
Yazoo 1066 31 71 12
Total 97,638 2,957 6,058 1,210

 

