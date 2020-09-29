Adams County coroner reports another COVID-19 death

NATCHEZ — A 79-year-old man from Adams County died with COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said.

His was the fourth COVID-19 death reported in Adams County by Adams County Coroner James Lee since Monday last week.

Lee said he pronounced two men, an 80-year-old on Monday, Sept. 21, and an and an 82-year-old on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Merit Health Natchez.

The total number of deaths recorded for Adams County by the Mississippi State Department of Health has not increased from 37 since Friday, after which Lee said two other Adams County residents succumbed to the disease.

On Saturday, Lee said a 90-year-old male also died with the disease in addition to the latest death Lee reported on Tuesday.

MSDH reported 589 new cases and 36 new deaths statewide on Tuesday. Twenty-one of new COVID-19 related deaths reported to MSDH as of 6 p.m. Monday occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 28, the MSDH report states.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County