Cathedral High softball wins one game at Class 4A South region tourney

MAGEE — The Cathedral High Lady Green Wave softball team lost 14-5 to the Simpson Academy Lady Cougars on Saturday in the second round of the losers’ bracket of the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Class 4A South State tournament in Magee.

The MAIS is separated into two regions, a North and a South region, in each of the five classes in softball. Eight teams in the Class 4A South region played in a double-elimination tournament on Saturday and Monday at Magee Sports Complex. The top four teams from the South region advanced to the Class 4A State tournament.

Allie Feltus, Liza Gregg, Hannah Murray and Anna Poole each scored an RBI for the Lady Green Wave in the game. The big inning for the Lady Green Wave came in the third and sixth innings where they scored two RBIs. Poole hit an RBI single in the third for Cathedral’s first run in the game. Gregg followed Poole with an RBI double for Cathedral’s second run in the game.

Feltus scored an RBI in the sixth inning and Koleman Grace Fisher followed with an RBI on a double play. Feltus went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Fisher went 2-for-4 for the Lady Green Wave.

“My hitting started off rough and I ended how I wanted in the tournament,” Feltus said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Maddie Moody led the Lady Cougars with five RBIs in the game. Moody hit a two-run single in the third inning, a two-run home run in the second and an RBI single in the first inning. Moody went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Cougars.

Poole and Crum pitched for the Lady Green Wave. Poole gave up nine runs and nine hits in two-and-two thirds innings pitched. Crum came into pitch in the bottom of the third. She struck out two batters, gave up three earned runs, four hits and three walks.

“I think I did better than I usually do since I pitched a lot of seven inning games,” Crum said.

The Lady Green Wave (9-10) ended their season going 1-2 in the tournament.

“I’m pleased with the way we played and I couldn’t ask for anything more from the players who hanged together all year,” said Craig Beesley, Cathedral softball head coach. “We started the year off not expecting what’s going to happen with the COVID-19 regulations and restrictions. I’m glad we got to finish this year out and played as well as we did.”

First round losers’ bracket

Cathedral High won 10-0 over the Central Hinds Academy Lady Cougars in the first round of the losers’ bracket on Saturday.

Fisher and Gregg each scored two RBIs against the Lady Cougars. Gregg hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first. Fisher scored her first run on a single to center field in the bottom of the second and her second RBI on a single to left field in the bottom of the fifth.

Gregg went 2-for-3 at the plate while Fisher went 4-for-4 at the plate.

Poole pitched her third shutout of the season for the Lady Green Wave. She struck out two, walked three batters and gave up four hits on five innings pitched.

“I’m proud of our two seniors, Poole and Feltus,” Beesley said. “They were able to provide leadership for us to help these younger players during the season.”

First round winners’ bracket

The Cathedral High Lady Green Wave lost 5-2 to the Hillcrest Christian School Lady Cougars on Saturday in the first round of the MAIS Class 4A South State tournament.

Gregg hit a RBI single to center field in the first inning for Cathedral’s first run of the tournament. Katelon Nettles scored the second run for Cathedral on a passed ball in the first inning. Gregg went 1-for-3 at the plate.

Hillcrest Christian School’s Aaliyah Dixon and Brooke Bankston led the Lady Cougars with two RBIs. Dixon it two solo home runs in the game, one in the second and one in the sixth inning. She went 3-for-4 at the plate with one stolen base. Bankston hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the first to tie the game at two all. Lauren Cohen was walked in the first inning to take the 3-2 lead for the Lady Cougars.

Cathedral’s Poole lasted only 10 pitches, gave up two runs, one hit and one walk. Crum came in to relief Poole in the bottom of the first and pitched six innings. She struck out seven batters, walked three and gave up four hits. Beesley said he is going to remember the improvement the Lady Green Wave showed throughout the season.

“The players have come so far and it’s a credit to the young kids stepping up for us and the seniors providing the leadership for us,” Beesley said. “It has been a great year and you hate to see it come to an end. You can’t be upset because the players played tremendously this year.”