Courthouse records: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Adams County

Sept. 18-24

Civil suits:

In Re: Kendra Lashay Caston, a minor.

Estate of James Don Roberts.

DHS — Charlie Tolbert.

DHS — Donald A. Smith Jr.

DHS — Draylon McDonald.

Heirship of James Hewitt Griffin et al.

DHS — Kendrick Clark.

DHS — Dan Wiley.

DHS — Roniqua McDonald.

DHS — Valencia Brown.

DHS — Ronnzelle Johnson.

United Mississippi Bank v. Melissa Ann Bailey (Johnson) et al.

DHS — Demarius Hawkins.

Avery McMahon et al. v. Annette Wilson.

DHS — William K. Barnes.

DHS — Henry Johnson.

DHS — Brandon Donahue.

DHS — Tyrone D. Williams.

DHS — Jaddaren Knight.

DHS — Kenneth Seals.

DHS — Samuel Woods.

DHS — Antonio Nichols.

DHS — Anthony Johnson.

DHS — Dexter Hayes.

DHS — Revonte Fletcher.

DHS — Jarmel Colston.

DHS — Destiney Sullivan.

Estate of Burl Louis Jones Jr.

Divorces:

Anthony A. Jackson v. Cecelia A. Jones.

Marriage license applications:

Gavin Tyler Leith, 25, Creston, Iowa to Lauren Marie Wilkinson, 28, Destin, Fla.

Shawn Russell Pipes, 30, Ruston, La. to Candace Lynn Hale, 29, Ferriday, La.

Travis Martrice Rankin, 46, Fayette to Kimberly Mykessa Furnace, 44, Natchez.

Christopher Kevon Spencer, 28, Natchez to Kenyata Monique Doss, 30, Natchez.

John Samuel Moak Jr., 50, Gloster to Candice Lea Roddy (Constantine), 50, Livingston, La.

Kenneth Brannan, 65, Natchez to Avis Lavern Washington, 65, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Sept. 17-23

Bobbie Hinson to Tina Ervin, lot 4 of the Moses Lots.

Vision Development, LLP to Donald Torino Carter, lot 46 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Fredrick L. Hunt to Melissa Minor, lot 7 of part of “Morgantown.”

Stephen C. Kelly and Renee Richard Kelly to David Charles George and Dora George, lot 347 Trees Subdivision (First Development).

Kenneth Ray Boyd to John K. Givens III, John Givens, and Sanqnetta Givens, lot 60 Brooklyn Subdivision.

James Clark to Travis D. Carter, lot 79 Broadmoor Subdivision, Revised.

Jeremiah D. Wheeler and Chesney D. Wheeler to Pamela R. Poole, lot 24 Woodhaven Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Sept. 17-23

William T. Johnson Jr. and Krystle Johnson to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at the Northwest corner of Tract B-4 East Clifford Plantation.

Donald Torino Carter to United Wholesale Mortgage, lot 46 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

David Charles George and Dora J. George to Fidelity Bank, lot 347 Trees Subdivision (First Development).

Michael B. Ellard and Sandra V. Ellard to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 22 Village Green I.

Brenda C. Panteria and Jose Panteria to Regions Bank, lot 28 Highland Park Subdivision.

Travis D. Crawford to Residential Acceptance Corporation, lot 79 Broadmoor Subdivision, Revised.

Jacey E. Jackson to Residential Acceptance Corporation, lot 25 Glenwood Subdivision.

Pamela R. Poole to Loandepot.com, lot 24 Woodhaven Subdivision, Second Development.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Sept. 24:

Midland Credit v. Jakyla Jones.

LVNV Funding v. Adrianna Murphy.

LVNV Funding v. Chelsea Hall.

LVNV Funding v. Preston Jones.

LVNV Funding v. William Schneider.

One Main Financial v. Michelin Frazier.

LVNV Funding v. Martinique Rounds.

LVNV Funding v. Kentrell Clark.

LVNV Funding v. Cynthia Aldana.

LVNV Funding v. Kendrell Blanton.

LVNV Funding v. Alton Cornett.

LVNV Funding v. Ruby Campbell.

LVNV Funding v. India Martin.

LVNV Funding v. Stephen Myles.

LVNV Funding v. Linda Peavey.

LVNV Funding v. Wanda Vines.

LVNV Funding v. Leroy Winters.

LVNV Funding v. Lakendrick Wilson.

LVNV Funding v. Darrell Harris.

LVNV Funding v. Devarlos King.

LVNV Funding v. Brenda Larry.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kendaris Hines.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Carla Irving.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Elisa Martin.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Brenda Smith.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kathry Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Angela Thompson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Leigha Thompson.

Merit Health v. Lanitra Jones.

Merit Health v. Krystal Skipper.

Merit Health v. Rose Weadock.

Merit Health v. Brenda Larry.

Merit Health v. Kenneth Jackson.

Merit Health v. Devin Whithe.

Merit Health v. Yokena Anderson.

Merit Health v. Lakenya Ransom.

Merit Health v. Kerrie Gooden.

Merit Health v. Sharon Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Leonard Jackson.

LVNV Funding v. Donald Smith.

LVNV Funding v. Reshard Hawkins.

LVNV Funding v. Rhonda Caston.

LVNV Funding v. Iris Green.

LVNV Funding v. Sharon Woods.

LVNV Funding v. Kerry Veal.

LVNV Funding v. India Washington.

LVNV Funding v. Annie Fletcher.

Midland Credit v. Bridgette E. Smith.

LVNV Funding v. Isaiah Washington.

LVNV Funding v. Patricia Sudduth.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sarah Clark.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Dietrich Woods.

Vicksburg Health v. Mattie Thomas.

Merit Health v. Doris Gordon.

Concordia Parish

Sept. 18-24

Civil suits:

In Re: Austin Riley King.

In Re: Landon Michael King.

Jason Bourgeois v. Kristen Barr. (Custody)

Jacinta Walker v. Patsy Jackson. (Minor’s Claim)

Taraji Walker (Minor) v. Patsy Jackson. (Minor’s Claim)

Jacinta Walker v. Larry Jackson. (Minor’s Claim)

Jacinta Walker v. Progressive. (Minor’s Claim)

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Brandon Orlando.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Shale Professional Energy Service, LLC.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Kara Dunham.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Winn Rock, LLC.

Kristen Barr v. Jason Bourgeois. (Custody)

Monterey Fire Protection District No. 1 v. Tract of Immovable Property Assessed to Patricia Leah Metcalf.

Medical Data Systems v. Andrew Smith.

Merit Health Natchez v. Andrew Smith.

Medical Data Systems v. Joyce McNeil.

Merit Health Natchez v. Joyce McNeil.

Medical Data Systems v. Hugh Hedrick.

Merit Health Natchez v. Hugh Hedrick.

Medical Data Systems v. Patrick Geoghegan.

Merit Health Natchez v. Patrick Geoghegan.

Medical Data Systems v. Tabatha Clark.

Merit Health Natchez v. Tabatha Clark.

Medical Data Systems v. Curtis Butler.

Merit Health Natchez v. Curtis Butler.

Medical Data Systems v. Matthew T. Buckles.

Merit Health Natchez v. Matthew T. Buckles.

Medical Data Systems v. Aric Boothe.

Merit Health Natchez v. Aric Boothe.

Keyondric Brown v. Kendra Justina Thomas.

Antoinette Tennessee v. Kendra Justina Thomas.

Marvin Tennessee v. Kendra Justina Thomas.

Sierra Johnese v. Wesley Douglas Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Wesley Douglas Jr.

Tutorship of Teagan Leigh Higdon.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Anthony Randall Smith, 53, Vidalia to Sonji Aisha McKinney, 44, Vidalia.

Corey Vashon Robinson, 41, Natchez, Miss. to Janiika Detre Watkins, 43, Natchez, Miss.

Hayden Thomas Cassels, 24, Jonesville, La. to Emily Brooks Russell, 25, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Lannie R. Barlow and Charlene M. Barlow to Louis Armand Benoist, M.D., lot 11, a 1.38 acre tract, more or less, of Lakeview Estates.

Luan Duc Doung to Shelby Dykes Wilson, lot 215 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Michael G. Lusk Jr., Michael G. Lusk, and Nannette Lusk to Kevin G. Prather and Connie Ann Prather, lot 16 Sycamore Old River Lots.

Jana M. Lincecum to Louis Armad Benoist, lots 20 and 21 Lakeview Estates.

David Brown Ratcliff, Donna Kay R. Melson, and Danny Glenn Ratcliff to Jana McNeely Lincecum, lots 12 and 13 in Block No. 4, Unit 2 Woodland Subdivision.

Nedre E. Woods and Nedra E. Woods to Raymond Calhoun and Patricia White Calhoun, lots 7 and 8, Block No. 221 of the Town of Ferriday.

Mortgages:

Regina Torrans Donald to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 51, 52 and 53 Lola Annland Addition.

Shelby Dykes Wilson to Homespire Mortgage Corporation, lot 215 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Mary Ann Jones Doughty to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 23 Cross Addition.

Stacy Deana Thornton Wagoner and Kenneth Cullen Wagoner to Trustmark National Bank, lot 45 Little Acres Subdivision.

Wesley Glynn McCarver and Kerry Jones McCarver to Cardinal Financial Company, lot 9, a 2.24 acre tract portion of Whitehall Plantation.

Matthew Malone, a/k/a Matthew Hiram Malone, and Heather Malone, a/k/a Heather Lanius Malone, to Regions Bank, d/b/a Regions Mortgage, lot 14 Georgetowne Subdivision, Second Development.

Brenda L. Brown, a/k/a Brenda Brown, and William S. Brown to Regions Bank, lot 15, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.

William Allen Neely and Lorri Crooks Neely to Fidelity Bank, lot 17, Block No. 131 Murray Addition.