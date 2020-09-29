Crime reports: Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Earlvin Felton, 53, 22 Bishop St., on a charge of petit larceny. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Jalen Dewayne Blackwell, 23, 114 Greenfield Drive, on charges of illegal possession of controlled substances and violation of municipal noise ordinance. No bond set.

Kevin Bates, 34, 2708 Roselawn Drive, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear. Fined $800.

Arrests — Sunday

Vantrell Jenkins, 33, 39 Village Square Blvd., on charges of contempt of court by failure to appear, two counts. Bond set at $1,000.

Arrests — Saturday

Emily Dionisio, 52, 144 Mt. Carmel Drive, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Marcus Dionisio, 31, 125 Mt. Carmel Drive, on a charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Friday

Kevin Holloway, 28, 738 Smith St., on a charge of grand larceny. Bond set at $10,000.

Amber Ann Davis, 33, 601 Old Washington Road, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Tuesday, Sept. 22

Augusto Andres Perez, 20, 111 Simonton Lane, on charges of driving under the influence and hold for another agency. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Loud noise on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Madison Street.

Domestic disturbance on Brightwood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Smith Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Montebello Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Civil matter on West Stiers Lane.

Simple assault on Miller Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on B. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Malicious mischief on Homochitto Street.

Malicious mischief on Triumph Lane.

Dog problem on John R. Junkin Drive.

Dog problem on MacGregory Way.

Accident on Robinson Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Mascagni Avenue.

Disturbance on Coral Avenue.

Petit larceny on S. Rankin Street.

Abandoned vehicle on St. Catherine Street.

Sexual assault on Pecanway Drive.

Disturbance on Roselawn Drive.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Threats on Old Washington Road.

Suspicious activity on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Property damage on D’Evereux Drive.

Reckless driving on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Arnold Court.

Alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Hit and run on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Pernell Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Loud noise on Shadow Lane.

Loud noise on Creekbend Road.

Disturbance on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Domestic disturbance on Itasca Drive.

Shots fired on Mascagni Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Malicious mischief on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise on Abbott Street.

Welfare check on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Breaking and entering on Brightwood Avenue.

Road hazard on Buckner Avenue.

Dog problem on Gaile Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on College Street.

Petit larceny on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Shoplifting on D’Evereux Drive.

Hazmat incident on Oakland Drive.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Wheeler Drive.

Aggravated assault on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on South Circle Drive.

Hit and run on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on Irving Lane.

Loud noise on Homewood Drive.

Suspicious activity on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Juvenile problem on College Street.

Welfare check on D’Evereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Wandus Haho, 63, 331 Frank White Road, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set.

Lonnie Darnell Green, 55, 24 Foster Mound Road, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs. Released on a bond of $2,500.

Michael Travis Logan, 32, 1104 Horseshoe Drive, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Thomas Adam Sturdivant, 33, 370 Morgantown Road, on charges of possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Unoccupied vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Red Foxx Drive.

Traffic stop on Cedar Lane.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Reports — Monday

Simple assault on Ingram Circle.

Welfare check on U.S. 84.

Domestic disturbance on West Maxie Court.

Traffic stop at Natchez Ford.

Unwanted subject on Old U.S. 84.

Animal cruelty on Robinson Lane.

Burglary on Newman Road.

Traffic stop on Newman Road.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Sandpiper Road.

Dog problem on Windsong Court.

Welfare check on Chance Road.

Threats on Windy Hill Road.

Threats on Persimmon Road.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Alarm on Southmoor Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Loose livestock on Liberty Road.

Scam on State Street.

Traffic stop on Dunbarton Road.

Malicious mischief on Horseshoe Drive.

Accident on Steamplant Road.

Reports — Sunday

Aggravated assault on Palestine Road.

Loitering on Steamplant Road.

Accident on Southmoore Road.

Robbery on Tate Road.

Breaking and entering on State Street.

Trespassing on Anderson Drive.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Disturbance on Fieldview Drive.

Grand larceny on Pineview Drive.

Juvenile problem on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Warrant on Knotts Road.

Welfare check on Magnolia Acres Road.

False alarm on Tubman Circle.

Trespassing on Marble Court.

Disturbance on Chance Road.

Traffic stop on Engelbird Street.

Hit and run on Stardust Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Loose livestock on Pineview Drive.

Harassment on Cranfield Road.

Alarm on Benbrook Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Henry M. Jefferson Jr., 26, 104 Freeman St., Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent and drug paraphernalia. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Brittany Wall, 30, 187 Rosario Road, on a charge of driving under suspension. Bond set at $1,000.

Reports — Monday

Complaint on Moose Lodge Road.

Medical call on Goodin Drive.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Azalea Street.

Complaint on Doyle Road.

Fire on Fruit of the Loom Drive.

Complaint on Cottondale Court.

Fire on Chauvin Street.

Complaint on Gore Road.

Unwanted person on LA 565.

Complaint on Ralphs Road.

Complaint on LA 15.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Catherine Circle.

Theft on LA 900.

Medical call on Ron Road.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Lost/stolen item on Sunset Lane.

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane.

Complaint on Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant on Carter Street.

Complaint on LA 129.

Complaint on Minorca Road.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Medical call on Crestview Drive.

Complaint on Ron Road.

Gas on Townsend Lane.

Vidalia Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Carter street.

Accident on Walnut Street.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Vandalism at Budget Inn.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on North Hickory Street.

Reports — Saturday

Theft on Carter Street.

Vandalism on South Spruce Street.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Two false alarms.

Vidalia Fire Department

Medical call on Lynn Street.

Ferriday Fire Department

No calls.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.