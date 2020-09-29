Aug. 1, 1949 – Sept. 22, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Frank Woods Jr., 71, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at University Medical Center, Jackson, will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Skinner’s Cemetery on Liberty Road, Natchez, under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn at all times.

He leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life his devoted wife of 47 years, Beverly H. Woods; three children: Maurice (Jacqueline) Hawkins, Clemetha Woods Givens and Frank (B. J.) Woods III; one sister, Patricia Durr; two brothers, Johnny Woods and Cleveland T. Woods; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.