Natchez Democrat publisher resigns to care for ailing family member

Natchez Democrat Publisher Rex Maynor has resigned and plans to move to North Carolina to assist an ailing family member.

“We will miss Rex terribly. He was a delight to work with, but we understand he is needed more by his family right now, and we wish him the very best,” Jan Griffey, Democrat general manager, said.

Maynor is a 30-year veteran of the newspaper business and has held a number of leadership positions at several newspaper companies.

“Rex has been a respected leader in our industry for many years and he is appreciated for his time in Natchez and contributions to our organization,” Todd Carpenter, president and CEO of Boone Newspapers, Inc., parent company of The Democrat, said. “We wish he and his family all the best.”

A search is underway for his successor, Griffey said.