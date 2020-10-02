Crime reports: Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020

Natchez Police Department

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Hillside Drive.

Simple assault on Ratcliff Place.

Suspicious activity on Parkplace Road.

Dog problem on Merrio Street.

Reckless driving on Woodhaven Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Burglary on Mount Carmel Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Petit larceny on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Fatherland Road.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

Unauthorized use on North Circle Drive.

Harassment on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Suspicious activity on Green Street.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unoccupied vehicle on Duncan Park Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Welfare check on Tate Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 South.

Alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Duck Pond Road.

Suspicious activity on Elm Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Civil matter on Tasha Drive.

Loose livestock on Upper Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Southview Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Aggravated assault on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Finger Lane.

Traffic stop on Firetower Road.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Simple assault on Duck Pond Road.

Alarm on Anderson Drive.

Disturbance on Lagrange Road.

Fraud on Barth Street.

Disturbance on Lagrange Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Hollis Green, 29, 195 Ralph Road, sentenced to 15 days in jail suspended upon payment of $750 for driving under suspension.

Carlton D. Robinson, 29, 137 Southside Drive, fined $500 for simple battery.

Chris E. Roquemore, 25, 247 Oregon Trail, Monroe, sentenced to 30 days in jail suspended upon payment of $989 for possession of schedule I and schedule IV drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Gary Wigginton, 50, 253 Magoun Road, Monterey, fined $50 for dogs at large.

Jadarrius Reed, 22, 105 Freeman Road, fined $640 for improper lights, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana.

Jervonte Brown, 18, 42 Springfield Road, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $350 for disturbing the peace.

Kenneth R. Jackson, 46, 101 Orange St., Ridgecrest, on a charge of driving under suspension, failure to register as a sex offender and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. No bond set.

Sherrie Milligan, 51, 405 Seventh St., fined $600 for possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Albert Lee Mulvihill, 48, 404 Calhoun Road, fined $750 aggravated battery.

Reports — Friday

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Medical emergency on Moose Lodge Road.

Reports — Thursday

Complaint on Loop Road.

Complaint on Sage Road.

911 call on Galloway Street.

Complaint at Vidalia Police Department.

Medical call on Walnut Street.

Unwanted person on Cowan Street.

Child abuse on Carter Street.

Business burglary on Serio Boulevard.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Maxx A. Harstad, 21, 607 Shady Acres Circle, Ferriday, on a charge of possession of stolen property and resisting and officer.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Keondrick J. Jones, 18, 27739 LA 15, on a charge of resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, armed robbery and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.