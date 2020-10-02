March 10, 1941 – Sept. 29, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Dennis M. Timmons, 79, of Natchez who died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Cliff Temple Baptist Church with Bro. Russell Wagoner officiating.

Visitation will be noon until service time Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Cliff Temple Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Jersey Settler Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Timmons was born March 10, 1941 in Quitman County, MS the son of Cecil Timmons and Ramie Mae Dye Timmons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Lee Timmons; son, Bobby Lynn Timmons; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Scott; brother, Carl Timmons and sister in law, Alma Timmons; brother Kenneth Timmons and sister in law Royce Timmons.

Survivors include one son, Dennis Michael (Mike) Timmons; grandson Richard Cole; granddaughter, Katelyn Brooke Heidel and husband Blake Heidel; grandson Sean Michael Timmons; many great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

