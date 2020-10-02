Music series kicks off on bluff Oct. 9 through 30

A bandstand has stood overlooking the Mississippi River since the late 1880s, although in different locations.

The current bandstand, sometimes called a gazebo, was designed in 1968 by Charles Moroney and commissioned by the Pilgrimage Garden Club to honor their founder, Katherine Grafton Miller, who as a child, loved to watch the brass bands in the original structure located north of the Depot.

Wherever the bandstand is located, it is a perfect place to have live music, which is an element of normal life that people are craving. Collaborating with Natchez-Adams Community Alliance, Visit Natchez, Listen Up Y’all, The Natchez Grand Hotel, Natchez Young Professionals, Natchez Festival of Music, The City of Natchez, and NOLA Lending, we are excited to present the Live @ Five: Stay Safe & Jam Concert Series.

Live @ Five is a free, outdoor, family-friendly concert that begins at 5 p.m. and will end at sunset (around 7-7:30 p.m.) on Oct. 9, 16, 23, and 30 at the bandstand.

Is there a more perfect setting to have a concert? Overlooking the Mississippi River with breathtaking sunsets on our own little piece of history. How appropriate to kick off the series with Natchez’s own YZ Ealey on Oct. 9. Prior to the hot air balloon glow on Balloon Festival Weekend, we will have B3. Oct. 23, Russ & Andy will bring their acoustic talents and then our final act is NRhythm on Oct. 30.

T-shirts and drink koozies with the Live @ Five logo ($20 / $5) will be available to purchase on location and are available online. Proceeds from these items will go directly toward funding a spring concert series. Please follow our Facebook page for the link to the online store.

Because of COVID-19, we are taking certain measures to ensure social distancing. Chalk paint circles spaced 6-feet apart will be arranged in the grassy areas surrounding the bandstand to indicate spots available for guests to enjoy. The parking lane of Broadway in front of the area will be blocked off as well for additional room. Bring your tailgate chair or blanket to sit in the grass and enjoy some live music. 100 Main will be set up for cocktails to sell under their awning on Broadway Street.

The purpose of this event is not only to have a glimpse of normalcy, but also to bring many organizations together to help our city. Since we are in unprecedented times, this is a way to give back to our community and maybe help stimulate a little economy by supporting local artists and businesses. So, after each series, please, dine at one of our restaurants downtown, or enjoy some libations at one of our many watering holes. Shop Local Like A Local. Dine Like A Local. Drink Like A Local — just don’t drive afterwards.

Nothing is more spectacular than the sunset view from the Natchez Bluff with musical accompaniment. We look forward to seeing you, safely.

Sarah Lindsey Laukhuff is the Natchez Young Professionals marketing and advertising chair.