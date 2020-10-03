Natchez bluff bustling with activity Saturday — cancer walk, bikers’ weekend and more

The Natchez bluff was busy with a variety of activities Saturday from Rosalie to Learned’s Mill, from dawn to dusk.

Monica’s Hope hosted its annual cancer walk and other activities in front of the Natchez Grand Hotel on Broadway Street. Founded by Monica Smith in 2014 the annual cancer walk — multiple laps between Rosalie and Main Street — raises money for Monica’s Hope foundation to provide financial assistance to locals in need in the face of cancer. Breast cancer survivor and Natchez native Angela Thomas, who now lives in Dallas, was this year’s guest speaker.

On the other end of the bluff between High and Madison streets, motorcycles and motorcycle enthusiasts participated in the second annual Bikers’ Weekend on the Bluff, to help raise money for the Homeless Shelter Project, organized by Carolyn Myers who runs the local nonprofit Seeds of Change. The two-day event which started Friday night included a parade through town. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson was the Grand Marshal of the parade Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the cancer walk and bikers’ weekend, the sidewalks along Broadway Street and the bluff were filled with tourists and exercise enthusiasts taking advantage of the beautiful weather.