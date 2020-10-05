expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2020

Cleo Roberts

By Staff Reports

Published 1:39 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

Jan. 22, 1940 – Oct. 4, 2020

NATCHEZ — A private memorial service for Cleo Roberts, 80, of Natchez, who died Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Natchez, will be held at a later date.

Mr. Roberts was born January 22, 1940 in Natchez, MS the son of John Charlie Roberts and Thelma Mae McKay Roberts.

He loved to fish while not working and was good at it.

Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia Ann Roberts.

His is survived by three sons, Brian Roberts and wife Denise Roberts, Barry Roberts and wife Kelly Roberts, and Jeff Roberts; grandchildren, Whitney Roberts, Maddie Roberts and Stephanie Roberts; and great grandchildren Bentley Roberts and Cayden Kaiser.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Natchez brother and sister die of COVID-19 over weekend

Crime reports: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Clara Cross Russell

John Dewitt Wellborn

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Natchez brother and sister die of COVID-19 over weekend

Natchez High sports

Natchez vs. Laurel football game moved to Thursday instead of Friday over weather concerns

News

Company that owns Natchez Mall movie theater suspending all operations

News

Scenes for psychological thriller filmed in local coffee shop

News

The Dart: Veteran enjoys family life in Natchez

News

Natchez bluff bustling with activity Saturday — cancer walk, bikers’ weekend and more

News

Annual Cathedral fundraiser to be live-streamed on Oct. 10

News

Sunday Focus: New hospital in parish nearing completion

News

Week 7 scores: Live high school football scores

Business

Business owner pays bill for sidewalk

Business

Natchez Chevy, Nissan dealerships get new owner

COVID-19

Vidalia High cancels first two football games after player tests positive for COVID-19

News

High on the hog: Couple plans to reopen popular barbecue restaurant

COVID-19

Adams County school COVID-19 numbers remain same; schools not required to report

News

Pets of The Week

News

Natchez, Adams County sign off on hiring lobbying firm

News

Governor lets statewide mask mandate expire

News

Natchez Democrat publisher resigns to care for ailing family member

News

Natchez school officials approve high school plan, set dates for bids

News

Your Take: Neighbors’ goats

News

Woman injured in early Sunday shooting

News

Adams County man charged with sexual battery of juvenile

News

Man accused of kidnapping woman with tire tool

COVID-19

Adams County coroner reports another COVID-19 death