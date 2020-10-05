expand
October 5, 2020

Natchez brother and sister die of COVID-19 over weekend

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 6:05 pm Monday, October 5, 2020

NATCHEZ — A brother and sister from Natchez died of COVID-19 deaths, Adams County Coroner James Lee said Monday.

On Friday, a 73-year-old woman died with the disease and her 69-year-old brother died the following Sunday, Lee said.

“I’ve seen an increase in COVID deaths in Adams County in the past month and its very scary to me,” he said. “My granddaughter remains hospitalized in North Jackson due to the coronavirus at age 25. I won’t lie. I’m very afraid of this virus and what I see. I just wish we take this thing seriously.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported total of 38 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for Adams County on Thursday and 39 deaths on Monday.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said in a Monday meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors that a total of 38 active COVID-19 cases are being tracked in the county.

Adams County has a mandate that is still in effect until Oct. 31, Bradford said.

“We’re doing well and our numbers continue to go down,” he said. “We’re still under our mask mandate until Oct. 31. We have another EOC meeting on Wednesday and we’ll look at whether we need to extend that based on our current numbers and projections and bring that back to the board.”

Two Adams County supervisors said they would like to end the mask mandate before its expiration on Oct. 31 after Gov. Tate Reeves relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions last week.

Supervisor Wes Middleton said he believed civilians in Adams County were smart enough to protect themselves without mask wearing being mandatory to which Supervisor Kevin Wilson agreed.

“We should strongly urge mask wearing but I personally would like to see the ‘mandate’ word dropped. I believe our residents are smart enough and educated enough to do what they need to do to protect themselves and everyone around them,” Middleton said.

Reeves let a statewide order expire on Wednesday last week except in schools and in certain professions that could be super spreaders.

“The governor said we should continue to do what is best in our communities and I believe what is best is to continue wearing masks and washing our hands,” Supervisor Ricky Gray said. “As community leaders, it is our job to try and keep everyone safe in our community. … People are listening to the governor and only hearing what they want to hear.”

Later in the meeting, Wilson said he too was tired of the mask mandate and asked the public to hold out until Oct. 31.

“I want to ask the public to please bear with us on the mask mandate. I know a lot of people are tired of wearing the masks. I know I am but public safety is our number one concern,” he said.

The board took no action concerning the mask mandate in Monday’s meeting.

Cases and deaths by county:

 

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 971 39 48 13
Alcorn 860 11 18 2
Amite 355 10 15 2
Attala 691 25 90 20
Benton 248 3 4 0
Bolivar 1902 71 216 28
Calhoun 545 12 25 4
Carroll 332 12 45 9
Chickasaw 719 24 44 13
Choctaw 189 6 1 0
Claiborne 477 16 43 9
Clarke 626 48 90 25
Clay 613 20 19 3
Coahoma 1189 31 86 5
Copiah 1247 33 70 4
Covington 847 25 33 9
De Soto 5825 70 73 14
Forrest 2656 75 175 41
Franklin 204 3 4 1
George 822 14 34 6
Greene 405 17 38 6
Grenada 1127 36 109 20
Hancock 624 22 14 4
Harrison 4097 76 255 31
Hinds 7295 163 443 66
Holmes 1112 60 101 20
Humphreys 382 15 21 6
Issaquena 106 3 0 0
Itawamba 920 24 83 17
Jackson 3754 70 77 7
Jasper 602 15 1 0
Jefferson 246 10 12 3
Jefferson Davis 354 11 3 1
Jones 2597 81 183 37
Kemper 294 15 39 9
Lafayette 2269 41 123 28
Lamar 1876 37 32 11
Lauderdale 2123 127 260 74
Lawrence 444 14 26 2
Leake 980 38 26 5
Lee 3046 73 172 33
Leflore 1465 82 191 45
Lincoln 1156 53 142 32
Lowndes 1644 58 98 33
Madison 3405 90 238 45
Marion 887 40 90 13
Marshall 1128 22 31 6
Monroe 1294 70 169 51
Montgomery 491 21 49 9
Neshoba 1647 106 125 37
Newton 800 25 39 8
Noxubee 572 16 20 4
Oktibbeha 1854 53 189 31
Panola 1548 31 15 3
Pearl River 952 54 80 22
Perry 441 21 20 7
Pike 1261 54 97 27
Pontotoc 1330 17 16 1
Prentiss 898 19 48 3
Quitman 399 5 0 0
Rankin 3458 80 173 22
Scott 1185 27 21 3
Sharkey 268 14 43 8
Simpson 1087 47 108 19
Smith 556 15 54 8
Stone 395 13 49 8
Sunflower 1515 47 78 12
Tallahatchie 790 24 29 7
Tate 1041 38 44 13
Tippah 736 18 39 0
Tishomingo 725 39 96 26
Tunica 507 15 15 2
Union 1049 24 46 11
Walthall 606 26 67 13
Warren 1431 51 119 25
Washington 2319 84 139 30
Wayne 934 21 59 10
Webster 348 13 52 11
Wilkinson 310 18 20 5
Winston 763 19 40 11
Yalobusha 453 14 35 7
Yazoo 1084 33 71 12
Total 100,703 3,013 6,205 1,228

 

