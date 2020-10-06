Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1:

Hunter A. Townsend charged with burglary of a dwelling house. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Edward Dye charged with obtaining unlawful use/fraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gerald Nettles charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1:

None. (none available)