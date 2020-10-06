expand
October 6, 2020

Ferriday High School football game vs. Rayville moved up to Thursday

By Patrick Murphy

Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

FERRIDAY —The Ferriday High School Trojans football game against the Rayville High School Hornets was moved up to Thursday night due to the threat of Hurricane Delta.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night. Ferriday High School made the announcement on Monday via social media.

“I think it’s best with the storm on the way on Friday,” said Stanley Smith, Ferriday High School head coach. “This is our first district game of the season and it’s a big game for us.”
The Trojans (1-0) come into Thursday’s Louisiana High School Athletic Association 2-2A game off of a 50-0 victory over Sicily Island High School last Friday night.

Two Trojans to watch for in Thursday’s game against Rayville are Daminya Milligan and Kobe Johnson. Milligan led the Trojans’ running game with six carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson led the Trojans’ defense with eight tackles, two tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

The Hornets (0-1) come in Thursday night’s game off of a 62-12 loss to Union Parish High School on last Friday. Rayville scored six points in both the first and second quarters against Union Parish.

The last time both teams faced each other was last season in which the Trojans won 50-0 over the Hornets.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday at Rayville High School.

Ferriday High School football game vs. Rayville moved up to Thursday

